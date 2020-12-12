Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra looks sublime in OFFICIAL teaser video

We've finally gotten our first official look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. These new, official teasers come shortly after unofficial renders got us thinking about what the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra could look like in our hands.

Considering the January 2021 release date for this trio of phones, it won't be too much longer before we see them in greater detail. For now, we'll take a moment to examine each of the three teasers.

First up is the baseline Samsung Galaxy S21, showing off its striking phantom violet color scheme (other color options include pink, silver, and gray). We first see the phone's hole punch-style triple-camera system, which takes up most of the screen time in the teaser. This rear shot also confirms the return of 'glasstic' backing, a divisive design choice that gives the phone a plastic backing rather than one composed of premium materials.

You can also catch a glimpse of the S21's flat screen: this is the blade bezel Samsung is implementing in the S21 and S21 Plus, while the S21 Ultra retains a curved screen. It's quite similar to (and perhaps a direct attack upon) the iPhone 12 in its design.

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and you're not wrong if you view this teaser as identical to the first. The S21 Plus' differences from the standard S21 are internal.

One example of this is in its better battery. If the rumors are true, the S21 will house a 3,880mAh battery, while the S21 Plus' will be larger, at 4,660mAh.

Finally, we get a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and this is where physical design choices become apparent. For starters, it's shown in gray, as opposed to its cousins flaunting their phantom violet color scheme.

Changes to the camera array are immediately clear, with the addition of a periscope camera. When the camera flips over to show its screen, we can also see its curved design, different from the bladed bezel of the S21 and S21 Plus.

So, when can we see more? With a January 2021 release window, we must learn more soon. Android Police reports that a Samsung Unpacked event will take place on January 14, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 trio hitting stores two weeks later on January 29.

The January 14 reveal does seem likely, given that it's also the final day of CES 2021. The all-digital event begins Monday, January 11, and ends on Thursday the 14.

Source: Android Police