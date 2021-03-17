Ring's new Outdoor Siren will deter burglars while Ring Alarm protects your home

Ring has announced that it’s releasing a second generation version of Ring Alarm and the all-new Outdoor Siren to protect your home. The Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren will work with your Ring Alarm and offers an adjustable siren and LEDs which will flash red when the alarm is activated by an intruder or can be used to light up the device at night with white light to deter any would-be criminals.

The next generation of Ring Alarm has had a bit of a redesign with the devices all getting a bit of a style makeover. They’re smaller, which makes sensors easy to install in a variety of places, and much better looking. You’ll also get some assistance buttons that allow you to alert contacts if there’s a fire, medical emergency and you can also add sensors to detect fire, carbon monoxide and even a flood.

We loved the first Ring Alarm, so much so we gave it our platinum award. It's likely the new version will be a pretty solid performer for anyone looking for a smart home security system.

As you would expect, there’s also the option to enable and disable the alarm using Alexa and there’s the potential to use the system in conjunction with all Ring’s other hardware in the same app. If you’re in this ecosystem already, it does make for quite a compelling offer.

(Image credit: Ring)

Dave Ward, Ring's Managing Director for Europe said, "Now, more than ever, we expect technology to make our lives easier, safer, and more convenient. By introducing Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren, alongside our next-generation Ring Alarm system, we're focused on giving our customers more options to expand their Rings of security in an effective way, no matter their home setup.

If you're looking to get some sort protection for your home, take a look at our guide to the best smart security devices for loads of product suggestions.

Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren goes on sale on March 31 and costs $89.99 / £69 there is currently no Australian launch date. The second generation Ring Alarm is already on sale in the US for $249. The UK starting price is £219 which includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and a range extender. You can order both on Amazon.