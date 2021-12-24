Razer gaming holiday deals up to 50% off at Amazon

If you haven’t already bought that gamer in your life (or yourself) that perfect Christmas stocking stuffer, it’s not too late. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but Amazon is still running plenty of deals on Razer gaming accessories that will have gamers and your pocketbook jumping for joy.

In fact, some of these deals are so good, they’re criminal. With up to 50% off, this might be the best time to grab some Razer gear, even if you’re done with your holiday shopping. From top-quality gaming keyboards and superfast mice to detailed webcams and comfy gaming chairs, you can round out a whole gaming setup with the peripherals on sale.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard: was $199.99, now $129.99 at Amazon Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard: was $199.99, now $129.99 at Amazon The Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard is one of the best keyboards in Razer’s line-up. On sale for $129.99, it’s currently 35% off its typical $199.99 price tag. That’s hard to beat for a full-sized optical-mechanical keyboard with full RGB lighting, onboard memory, and a super comfortable wrist rest. You’re essentially paying mid-range prices for a premium keyboard.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149.99 now $79.99 on Amazon Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149.99 now $79.99 on Amazon If you’re in the market for a new mouse instead or need a Razer one to pair with your new Huntsman, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is currently discounted a whopping 47%. That means its typical asking price of $149.99 has dropped to $79.99. While you can get plenty of decent mice for that price, including from Razer, you won’t find one with 11 fully programmable buttons and a 20k+ sensor.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179.99 now $129.99 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179.99 now $129.99 You can also upgrade your audio at a much more affordable price with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, a headset that normally goes for $179.99. Getting 28% off might not seem like a big deal compared to these other Razer discounts but paying $129.99 for great audio, an extremely comfortable fit, and superb battery life – these are wireless, after all – is more than worth it. In fact, you can read our thoughts on its wired cousin in our Razer BlackShark V2 review to see why we think this makes such a great aural addition to any gaming rig.

Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam: was $199.99 now $99.99 Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam: was $199.99 now $99.99 Streamers should be heartened to see that the accessories needed to broadcast on Twitch or Discord are included in Razer’s Amazon holiday sale. Take the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam. This HDR-enabled 1080p webcam, that we gave a perfect score to in our review , is getting the biggest percentage markdown on Razer’s Amazon store. Instead of $199.99, the Kiyo is now 50% at $99.99. Or, to put it another way, it’s half off.