PS5 and Travis Scott team up for incredible final launch ad

The PS5 launch is just a few weeks away now, with a staggered release that sees it debut in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, with the rest of the world following on November 19.

No matter where you live, the hype is being felt by everyone, and to that end, Sony has just dropped its newest global launch spot featuring the voice of artist, and PlayStation's recently inducted strategic creative partner, Travis Scott.

The PlayStation blog delved into the ethos behind the ad, which is themed around exploration and pushing boundaries.

It pays homage to iconic explorers like pilot Amelia Earhart, astronaut Mae Jemison, and mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, who have done the unimaginable in the name of discovery. Travis Scott, who created his own PS5 video as a result of his PlayStation partnership, narrates the whole affair.

Talking to Business Insider , PlayStation's Eric Lempel – who's been responsible for the PS5's ad campaign – explains how the spot came to be:

"Ultimately we chose to spotlight these groundbreaking explorers. There are a few real explorers in there who have done things people have never done before, that have pushed the boundaries in many ways.

"And this was really to ignite the feelings of discovery and demonstrate the powerful effect of new experiences people would have on PlayStation 5."

More importantly, the message the team is hammering home is that the PS5 is offering something unexpected, and is pushing boundaries of its own in terms of the hardware and accessories – like the DualSense controller – that makes it more than just a PS4 2.0; it's something entirely new and unexpected.

Source: PlayStation, Business Insider