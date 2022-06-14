Paramount Plus free trial now available – here's how to get it

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a way on how to get Paramount Plus free, then we have some good news for you. For a limited time, Paramount Plus is offering a full month of their already cheap streaming service plans when you sign up right now.

The Paramount Plus free trial offer (opens in new tab), which is good until Monday, June 20, comes just in time for the summer. Including some of the most popular shows on at the moment, this limited time deal is a must for anyone who hasn't checked out Paramount Plus.

Sign up for Paramount Plus and get the first 30 days free (opens in new tab)

On top of getting a full month free with this limited time deal, Paramount Plus is already one of the best streaming services for saving money (opens in new tab). So even if you're just looking to cut down on your streaming bill each month, this is a prime way to do so.

You will need to enter a credit card and create an account before you can start watching, but the good news is you can cancel before the month is up and dodge the charge.

Chances are you won't want to cancel, however. As one of the best streaming services (opens in new tab) available, Paramount Plus offers a huge selection of exclusive shows, movies, and classic programs from major networks including MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and much more.

It's easily one of the best streaming service deals (opens in new tab) available right now, and with plans starting as low as $4.99/month it's a no brainer to sign up.

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

What is included in the Paramount Plus package?

The good news is, even the cheapest Paramount Plus plan includes a massive amount of content to watch. From classic movies and TV shows to live sports, Paramount Plus covers a wide range of genres.

Paramount Plus offers two plans to choose from, both of which can be paid for monthly or annually. Usually, paying yearly is cheaper but for the sake of this deal we'd suggest just singing up for the Essential plan. It's only $4.99/month and with 30 days included, offers a cheaper way to try out the streaming service without committing to a larger bill if you decide to stick with it.

If you do choose the Essential plan, here's what's included in the package:

Thousands of new and classic TV shows including Star Trek: Picard, The Offer, and 1883

Hundreds of movies including both classics and new releases like Sonic 2

NFL games on CBS live

Soccer games and tournaments including the Champions League

24/7 live news with CBSN

Limited ads in TV shows

(Image credit: Amazon)

Is Paramount Plus really free?

Not usually. Paramount Plus has various plans to choose from with the cheapest being their Essential plan. This includes all of the Paramount Plus library of movies, TV shows, and a selection of live channels to watch.

However, you can now get Paramount Plus free for 30 days with this deal. So while Paramount plus isn't really free normally, it is now. Unfortunately most streaming services have axed free trials for a myriad of reasons, but every now and then one drops a free trial that requires at minimum a credit card to sign up.

This Paramount Plus free trial will require you to provide a credit card and create an account, however you can cancel the service before the month is up if you decide it isn't for you. Paramount Plus only charges at the end of the 30 days.

This summer offer will only be around until Monday, June 20, so you'll want to jump on this offer before it's gone.

