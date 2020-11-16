OnePlus Nord N10 5G: US version will NOT get next year’s Android update

OnePlus is expanding its new and affordable Nord series to the US, with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100, but fans are in for a surprise with confirmation that the smartphones will only be getting one Android major update.

While the OnePlus Nord didn't get a US release, the two recently announced handsets will be debuting in the country, and while Android phones usually get two major software updates, which would include Android 12, in this case, the smartphones will only be getting updated to Android 11.

Both the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 will launch with the OxygenOS 10.5 launcher, based on Android 10. Prospective buyers hoping that future updates will bring Android 11 features to the devices are in luck but, unfortunately, there’s a catch.

Speaking to Android Central , a OnePlus spokesperson confirmed that both devices will receive only one Android update, meaning that no further updates will be provided by OnePlus after the devices are updated to support Android 11 features.

“The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates.

“The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges.

“As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices.”

This commitment made by OnePlus, to one year of Android updates and two years of security updates, despite their claims, goes more against industry standards than it does align.

Motorola is the only other notable manufacturer to practice similar commitments with the majority of smartphones, including Nokia and Samsung, receiving two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Source: Android Central