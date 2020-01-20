Mega deal: get up to 40% off Philips Hue Outdoor lights

With the current dark evenings now is a great time to add a bit of ambient light to your garden to welcome you home when you arrive after dark and to add a warm glow to greet visitors – or just to look nice when you're sitting indoors in the evenings with the curtains open.

If you have Philips Hue set-up – including the all-important Hue Bridge – and you also have a garden, then adding some Hue Outdoor lights is a great idea.

There are five Philips Hue Outdoor deals on Amazon right now with savings of up to 40% so you can choose the set-up that's best for you and save a tidy sum at the same time. All five deals include a number of spot lamps while you can also opt to include a bollard lamp, a wall lantern or an Outdoor Motion Sensor.

These Philips Hue outdoor lamps have been specially designed for use in outdoor environments and the cables give you plenty of options for lamp placement. And they're the best outdoor lights you can get, as proven by their win in the T3 Awards 2019.

Check out the five Philips Hue Outdoor lights deals below. If you see any you like, be quick as we do not know when these deals end and you don't want to be waiting for Amazon Prime Day in the hope that they'll drop to these low prices again.

Four Philips Hue Colour Lily Base LED Lights | Was: £265.25 | Deal Price: £209.99 | Save: £55.26

Light up up your garden with this pack of four Philips Hue outdoor spotlights for a £64.26 saving and free delivery. Simply unpack, install them where you want and add your new lights to your Hue Bridge to get started.View Deal

Four Philips Hue Colour Lily Base LED Lights + Philips Hue Calla | Was: £349.25 | Deal Price: £284.99 | Save: £64.26

This bundle consists of four White and Colour Ambiance LED spot lamps and the Philips Hue Calla Pedestal Light, which is ideal for garden paths or for placing next to a driveway.View Deal

Three Philips Hue Colour Lily Base LED Lights + Philips Hue Lucca Wall Lantern + Hue Bridge | Was: £294.54 | Deal Price £239.99 | Save: £54.55

If you are new to the world of Hue and don't currently have a Hue setup then this could be the deal for you as it features the essential Hue Bridge. The bundle also comes with three spot lamps and the Philips Hue White LED Lucca Wall Lantern which is perfect to wall-mount by the front door.View Deal

Three Philips Hue Colour Lily Base LED Lights + Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor | Price: £234.75 | Now: £189.99 | Save £44.76

This deal nets you three White and Colour Ambiance LED spot lamps as well as a motion sensor so as well as being able to control the lamps with your phone or a smart assistant such as an Echo Dot or Google Nest Mini you can have one or more of your lamps come on automatically when movement is detected.View Deal