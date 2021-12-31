Kitchen appliance deals up to 60% off in Walmart's post-holiday sale

Eat well for less in 2022 with air fryers, slow cookers, bread makers, and more up to 60% off during Walmart's after-Christmas sale

Kitchenware deals
(Image credit: Future)
Michelle Rae Uy

By published

The biggest online retailers aren't quite done yet with rolling out deals, and it's Walmart's kitchen appliance sale that's caught our attention. We may only just have finished our holiday feasting but these deals are making us hungry for more.

Walmart's end-of-the-year clearance sale has popular air fryers, slow cookers, bread makers, smokeless grills, and even food dehydrators dropping in prices, alongside juicers, coffee makers, toasters, and other tools you'll get a lot out of in 2022. Not to mention, already prepare you for the next holiday season. And, they're up to 60% off, making them excellent deals you should take advantage of even if you don't think you need them in your kitchen.

The professional-looking Chefman 26 Quart French Door Air Fryer + Oven, for one, is around 40% off, putting it at $89. That's a whopping $61 in savings, which will have you air frying your way through delicious dishes all year round. Meanwhile, you'll never go thirsty or miss your daily dose of Vitamin C again with the Morpilot Juicer Machine at 60% off, dropping its price to $79.99.

Now that you've gifted everyone in your life, it's time to start investing in you. Check out the best after-Christmas kitchen appliance deals from Walmart below.

Chefman 26 Quart French Door Air Fryer + Oven: was $149.99, now $89 at Walmart

Chefman 26 Quart French Door Air Fryer + Oven: was $149.99, now $89 at Walmart 

Save 40% on this jumbo-sized air fryer that can replace a regular oven. 

View Deal
Morpilot Slow Masticating Juicer: was $199.99, now $79.99 at Walmart

Morpilot Slow Masticating Juicer: was $199.99, now $79.99 at Walmart

Save 60% on this 7-segment spiral juicer, capable of extracting all the nutrients from your fruit and vegetables. 

View Deal
Instant Pot 6 Quart Duo: was $129, now $99.95 at Walmart

Instant Pot 6 Quart Duo: was $129, now $99.95 at Walmart

Save 23% on this 9-in-1 Instant Pot model. It can air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, slow cook and cook rice. 

View Deal
Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill: was $99.99, now $67.11 at Walmart

Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill: was $99.99, now $67.11 at Walmart

Bring your grilling inside for the winter with this smokeless indoor grill and save 33% on the list price too. 

View Deal
Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, Boiler and Steamer: was $97, now $78 at Walmart

Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, Boiler and Steamer: was $97, now $78 at Walmart

This plus-sized countertop fryer, boiler and steamer can fit a full 20lb turkey. And right now it's 20% off at Walmart. 

View Deal
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black: was $69.96, now $59.91 at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black: was $69.96, now $59.91 at Walmart

Never be without fresh coffee again, thanks to this single-serve coffee maker. Currently 14% off at Walmart.

View Deal
Best Choice Products 55L 1800W Turbo Convection Toaster Oven: was $299.99, now $164.99 at Walmart

Best Choice Products 55L 1800W Turbo Convection Toaster Oven: was $299.99, now $164.99 at Walmart

Toaster ovens aren't just for small meals. This double door model can fit a full 2-pound turkey or multiple pizzas. 

View Deal
Bear 14 Electric Egg Boiler, Maker &amp; Poacher: was $89.99, now $49.99 at Walmart

Bear 14 Electric Egg Boiler, Maker & Poacher: was $89.99, now $49.99 at Walmart

Wake up to perfect eggs, every morning with this family-sized electric egg cooker, capable of cooking up to 14 eggs at a time. 

View Deal
GPED 65kPa 100W Food Vacuum Sealer: was $159.99, now $46.99 at Walmart

GPED 65kPa 100W Food Vacuum Sealer: was $159.99, now $46.99 at Walmart

Keep your food fresh with this handy vacuum sealer, now 70% off. 

View Deal
TOPICS
Kitchen Tech
Michelle Rae Uy
Michelle Rae Uy

Michelle Rae Uy is a tech and travel journalist, editor and photographer with a bad case of wanderlust. She is a regular contributor for IGN, TechRadar and Business Insider, and has contributed to Thrillist, Paste Magazine, Nylon, Fodor's and Steve's Digicams. Living mainly in California with her adorable cats, she splits her time between Los Angeles, London and the rest of the world.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.