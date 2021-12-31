Kitchen appliance deals up to 60% off in Walmart's post-holiday sale

The biggest online retailers aren't quite done yet with rolling out deals, and it's Walmart's kitchen appliance sale that's caught our attention. We may only just have finished our holiday feasting but these deals are making us hungry for more.

Walmart's end-of-the-year clearance sale has popular air fryers, slow cookers, bread makers, smokeless grills, and even food dehydrators dropping in prices, alongside juicers, coffee makers, toasters, and other tools you'll get a lot out of in 2022. Not to mention, already prepare you for the next holiday season. And, they're up to 60% off, making them excellent deals you should take advantage of even if you don't think you need them in your kitchen.

The professional-looking Chefman 26 Quart French Door Air Fryer + Oven, for one, is around 40% off, putting it at $89. That's a whopping $61 in savings, which will have you air frying your way through delicious dishes all year round. Meanwhile, you'll never go thirsty or miss your daily dose of Vitamin C again with the Morpilot Juicer Machine at 60% off, dropping its price to $79.99.

Now that you've gifted everyone in your life, it's time to start investing in you. Check out the best after-Christmas kitchen appliance deals from Walmart below.

Chefman 26 Quart French Door Air Fryer + Oven: was $149.99, now $89 at Walmart Chefman 26 Quart French Door Air Fryer + Oven: was $149.99, now $89 at Walmart Save 40% on this jumbo-sized air fryer that can replace a regular oven.

Morpilot Slow Masticating Juicer: was $199.99, now $79.99 at Walmart Morpilot Slow Masticating Juicer: was $199.99, now $79.99 at Walmart Save 60% on this 7-segment spiral juicer, capable of extracting all the nutrients from your fruit and vegetables.

Instant Pot 6 Quart Duo: was $129, now $99.95 at Walmart Instant Pot 6 Quart Duo: was $129, now $99.95 at Walmart Save 23% on this 9-in-1 Instant Pot model. It can air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, slow cook and cook rice.

Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill: was $99.99, now $67.11 at Walmart Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill: was $99.99, now $67.11 at Walmart Bring your grilling inside for the winter with this smokeless indoor grill and save 33% on the list price too.

Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, Boiler and Steamer: was $97, now $78 at Walmart Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, Boiler and Steamer: was $97, now $78 at Walmart This plus-sized countertop fryer, boiler and steamer can fit a full 20lb turkey. And right now it's 20% off at Walmart.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black: was $69.96, now $59.91 at Walmart Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black: was $69.96, now $59.91 at Walmart Never be without fresh coffee again, thanks to this single-serve coffee maker. Currently 14% off at Walmart.

Best Choice Products 55L 1800W Turbo Convection Toaster Oven: was $299.99, now $164.99 at Walmart Best Choice Products 55L 1800W Turbo Convection Toaster Oven: was $299.99, now $164.99 at Walmart Toaster ovens aren't just for small meals. This double door model can fit a full 2-pound turkey or multiple pizzas.

Bear 14 Electric Egg Boiler, Maker & Poacher: was $89.99, now $49.99 at Walmart Bear 14 Electric Egg Boiler, Maker & Poacher: was $89.99, now $49.99 at Walmart Wake up to perfect eggs, every morning with this family-sized electric egg cooker, capable of cooking up to 14 eggs at a time.