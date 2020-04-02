iPhone 9 set to release THIS MONTH to rival OnePlus 8, says new leak

Otherwise known as the iPhone SE 2, the smaller, budget iPhone 9 is one of Apple's worst-kept secrets. It's hotly rumoured to debut this year, but with the problems stemming from the current global health crisis, many pundits were expecting it to make an appearance in September alongside the iPhone 12.

Despite the issues facing the tech industry as a result of the pandemic, a new leak says we could be seeing the iPhone 9 sooner than expected. Noted leaker Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech says insider information suggests Apple will be unveiling and releasing the iPhone 9 as early as this month.

iPhone 9 update 👀Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.Tentative dates: - Announcement on April 15- Shipments on April 22Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9FMarch 31, 2020

Prosser states Apple will be announcing the iPhone 9 on April 15. That's just one day after rival smartphone company OnePlus is set to announce the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Is Apple trying to pull the rug out from OnePlus by refusing to let it dominate the headlines?

It's due to ship the phone on April 22, which means the iPhone 9 could be on shelves before the end of the month.

If true, Apple is surely anticipating an end to the enforced lockdowns dominating some of its biggest markets, so it can reopen its Apple stores and show off the new phone. It will also be able to ship phones direct or distribute them through its network partners as usual.

The iPhone 9 is also known as the SE2 for a reason: just like the old iPhone SE, the iPhone 9 is expected to be a smaller phone with a lower upfront cost than its current flagship handsets. With most big phone companies skewing towards bigger, phablet-style phones, Apple wants a smaller, cheaper handset to appeal to those who want to both save money and invest in a reliable brand name.

Prosser is keen to caveat this with the fact that "things could change" as a result of the global health crisis. If shipping becomes interrupted or lockdowns look like they could harm phone sales, Apple might choose to hang on until its customers are worrying less about the pandemic and more about having the latest technology.

Although Prosser has been accurate in the past, we'll have to wait and see for more confirmation the unveiling will be taking place this month. Are you as excited as we are to see the revitalisation of the iPhone SE range?

