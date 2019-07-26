If you want to avoid iPhone 11 spoilers, don't watch this brilliant new video

We're just over a month away from the launch of a new flagship iPhone range. Dubbed iPhone 11, the new flagship handsets will follow-on from the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max introduced in September last year.

Ahead of the launch, we've seen renders based on leaked CAD models from the manufacturing process that reveal a very similar design from last year, albeit with a new triple-camera on the back of the handset. However, a popular YouTube channel has shared a slick Apple-esque video that reveals the new design in all its glory.

Watch the video on the ConceptsiPhone channel, or in the embedded player below:

Those who were hoping for a stunning new industrial design from Apple might be a little disappointed by the latest iteration of the best-selling iPhone series. After all, from the front it looks like nothing has changed this time around.

This isn't the first time that Apple has held onto a design longer than its typical two-year lifecycle. The appearance of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus stuck around largely unchanged until the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus some three years later.

In the past, Apple has introduced new colours to reinvigorate older designs, although there are no rumours that we can expect that to happen this time around. Instead, the new handsets are widely-tipped to boast faster Face ID authentication, an improved Taptic Engine for improved vibrations and haptic feedback, speedier A13 processor – but no 5G support, an ultra-wide camera as well as the telephoto and wide-angle shooter seen on the previous model, and a fast-charger in the box.

According to some sources, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will also be able to wirelessly charge AirPods and other accessories compatible with Qi wireless charging by placing them on the back of the smartphone, like the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus can already do.

Elsewhere, the successor to the more affordable iPhone XR looks set to ship in new colour options not seen in the current generation.

Provided Apple sticks with its typical launch window, we'll find out exactly what the Cupertino-based firm has been working on during a media event in early September. As always, it's worth taking the above reports with a healthy pinch of salt, as nothing is official until CEO Tim Cook produces it from his pocket on-stage at Apple Park.