New Fitbit-rival Huawei Band 6 stuns with large AMOLED screen and two-week battery life

Huawei today announced the newest member of its Huawei Band Series, the Band 6. We wouldn't blame you if this didn't get you too excited at first: a new fitness tracker from Huawei, what's the deal? The 'deal' is that the Huawei Band 6 is the first smart fitness band to include a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio without compromising on battery life, the latter which is a whopping two weeks, despite the screen size.

Said 1.47-inch screen has a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels (282 PPI), which is 148 percent larger compared to its predecessor. The screen-to-body ratio has also improved to 64 percent. The AMOLED touchscreen is embedded in a fiberglass-reinforced polymer watch body that was made using an UV light-induced polymerisation technique and "metal texture coating". The soft silicone strap allows users to wear the band all day in maximum comfort.

There is no information on price yet but we're sure it will be way cheaper than the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Apple Watch SE. For more information, please visit Huawei US and Huawei UK. The Huawei Band 6 is available in Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Sakura Pink and Forest Green colourways.

Previous Huawei fitness bands retailed for under $60/£50 so we expect the Huawei Band 6 to not be way more expensive than that.

Huawei Band 6: image gallery

Huawei Band 6: better health and fitness features, longer battery life

The new Huawei Band 6 weighs only 18g as well as being the first Huawei smart band that supports all-day SpO2 monitoring. The band also provides users with a full range of health monitoring features such as heart rate, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking. For fitness monitoring, the HUAWEI Band 6 supports 96 workout modes for "professional data monitoring and analysis to help users exercise scientifically", according to Huawei. We are fairly certain the Band 6 won't replace the Garmin Forerunner 945 or the Polar Vantage V2 but those are some impressive numbers nevertheless.

Supported by a "high-efficiency" chipset and power-saving algorithms, the Huawei Band 6 enables continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with a 14-day battery life, which is no small feat from a fitness tracker. On top of this, it supports fast charging via a magnetic charger included in the box. One five-minute charge can sustain the smart band for two days of typical use.

Health monitoring features include the aforementioned all-day SpO2 monitoring which monitors your health stats and sends an alarm when the blood oxygen level is low. The Huawei Band 6 also provides continuous, real-time heart rate tracking, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle monitoring; it will also alert the user if the resting heart rate is too high or too low.

There are 11 pre-set workout modes available on the band including indoor and outdoor running, cycling and the more adventurous rope skipping but you can also choose from an additional 85 'customised' modes, including fitness, ball games and different dancing types. The Huawei Band 6 adopts the Huawei-developed Huawei TruSport exercise recognition algorithm to analyse the users' exercise capabilities based on "multi-dimensional" parameters such as heart rate variability and exercise data.

And if this wasn't enough already, the Huawei Band 6 can also identify unfamiliar numbers, control music playback and remote camera shutter. Not bad from a humble fitness tracker.