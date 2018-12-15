How to watch the Strictly Come Dancing final online from anywhere in three silky steps right NOW!

It all comes down to this. Only three more dances stand in the way of the four Strictly couples and the famous Glitterball trophy. It's time for the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing final and we'll tell you how to watch it for FREE online – it doesn't even matter where you are in the world.

Series 16 of Strictly Come Dancing certainly hasn't disappointed, especially once the rather distracting kissing 'controversy' was out of the way. We've seen charming Charlestons, fabulous foxtrots and amazing American Smooths with Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts recording some of the very best scores.

But it's documentary presenter Stacey Dooley who is the bookies' favourite, having won the hearts of the nation, with YouTuber Joe Sugg not far behind. They'll each perform a Judges' Pick, a Showdance and one Favourite Dance to try to impress the judges – and the viewers at home. And at the end of tonight's two-and-a-half hour special, the 2018 Strictly winner will be declared.

The show kicks off on BBC One at 6.30pm GMT. But fear not if you're not in the UK to watch, as you can simply follow the instructions below to quickstep yourself to a 2018 final live stream from absolutely anywhere. Discover how to watch Strictly Come Dancing online today.

1. Download and install a VPN

You'll need a VPN if you're outside the UK and want to watch the Strictly Come Dancing final online in order to get around the geo-blocking. This allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Express VPN as the best option currently available: Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free.

2. Set your VPN to a UK location

This is incredibly easy to do. Open up your chosen VPN (Express VPN or one of our other recommended best VPN services) and go to 'choose location' (this may differ from VPN-to-VPN, but will be called something like 'locations' or 'servers' - it should be pretty obvious). Then select any location in the US - Express VPN alone has six UK locations, and it shouldn't matter which one you pick.

3. Watch on TVPlayer.com

We always recommend using the free, legal TVPlayer.com for quick and robust streaming. After following step 2 above, your computer, phone or streaming device will now think it's in the UK. So you can live stream the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final broadcast without paying a penny, even if you aren't physically located in the UK this weekend.

Image courtesy of: bbc.co.uk