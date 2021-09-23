How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 online for FREE from anywhere

The queen of drag is back in the UK, bringing together the greatest drag queens the region has to offer to compete in everyone's favourite race. So start your engines, and read on to see how to watch RuPaul UK season 3 online.

Almost two years ago now, RuPaul brought the immensely popular show across the pond, expanding the once US exclusive show to those in the UK. Now, we're already on season 3 with a host of new stars.

Joining Ru this season to judge lipsync battles, acting challenges, costume events and all of the other Drag Race classics, is 3 celebrity guests - Graham Norton, Alan Carr and the ever-present, Michelle Visage.

A host of celebrity guests have also been lined up with Emma Bunton, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Alesha Dixon making the list. The 12 queens set to enter the show have also been announced (more on that below) with one, Veronica Green, being a returning name after having to leave season two with Covid-19.

Read on for all the information on how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 online and for more information on streaming times, contestants and more.

When will I be able to watch RuPaul UK season 3?

RuPaul will be joined by a host of new UK drag queens for season 3 on Thursday, September 23. The first episode will start at 7pm for those in the UK and new episodes will air weekly at the same time.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK for FREE

BBC Three, like previous seasons, will be hosting RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3. That means that as long as you have a TV license you will be able to watch this new season for free.

While it will be airing live on TV, you can also watch it after on BBC iPlayer. This service is available to watch on a bunch of different devices including:

Smart TVs: Samsung, FreeviewPlay

Samsung, FreeviewPlay Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

How to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK if you're abroad

If you're from the UK but find yourself caught in a badly timed holiday, there is still hope that you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online. While you'll find the content is geo-blocked, you can get around that with a trusty VPN.

Connect one of the best VPNs and you'll be able to watch RuPaul like you're sat on your sofa back in the UK. This is possible because a VPN switches your IP address to your choice of country, spoofing your location.

While there are loads of VPNs, not all of them are created equal when it comes to unblocking BBC iPlayer. For this, we recommend:

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK around the world

If you're not living in the UK, that doesn't mean you can't watch the show. Different streaming platforms around the world will be airing episodes.

For those in the States, your ticket to RuPaul UK coverage will be Wow Presents Plus. It offers a free week-long trial and then after that you'll be spending $3.99 a month. RuPaul season 3 episodes will arrive every Thursday at 2pm ET / 11am PT at exactly the same time as the UK.

Finally, anyone in Canada can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 online via Crave. Like the US, episodes will arrive at the same time simultaneously with their drop in the UK. Crave's streaming service is CND$9.99 a month after your 7-day free trial is over.

Australian fans can watch the new season after it arrives in the UK, tuning in via Stan every Friday. Stan offers a 30-day free trial and after that, you can get a subscription from just AU$10 a month.

Those in New Zealand will be able to tune in to watch season 3 of the show via TVNZ. It will be airing the new season on Friday, September 24. This is a free service so like the UK fans, you won't have to pay to watch Drag Race season 3.

Who are the contestants this year?

Anubis, 19

Vanity Milan, 29

River Medway, 22

Victoria Scone, 27

Choriza May, 30

Veronica Green, 35

Scarlett Harlett, 26

Krystal Versace, 19

Kitty Scott-Claus, 29

Ella Vaday, 32

Elektra Fence, 29

Charity Kase, 24

Who are the celebrity judges for Drag Race UK?

Graham Norton

Michelle Visage

Alan Carr

Kathy Burke

Emma Burton

Alesha Dixon

Judi Love

Nicola Coughlan

Nadine Coyle

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Oti Mabuse