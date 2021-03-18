How to watch Keeping up with the Kardashians season 20 wherever you are online

After almost 14 years of witnessing the milestones, cat fights and fallouts of the overly privileged Kardashian-Jenner clan, what feels like one of the ultimate reality TV shows is finally thankfully coming to an end with its twentieth season. Get your final Kardashian fix and find out where to watch Keeping up with the Kardashians season 20 around the world right here.

If not the most iconic reality TV show, Keeping up with the Kardashians is certainly the longest-running, bringing together Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, alongside their half sisters Kendall and Kylie, and parents Kris and Caitlyn, as well as brother Rob and casting insight into their personal and professional lives.

Dubbed 'famous for being famous', Keeping up with the Kardashians is nothing if not a guilty pleasure for many, perhaps earning its popularity for its scandalous, presumably fabricated scenes with brawling sisters and messy break-ups.

As the final ever season of the reality TV show dawns, we can expect to see what is likely to come next for the family as Kim sets her sights on a career in law, as well as the demise of her marriage to Kanye West. Meanwhile, old flames might just be reigniting between Khloe and Tristan Thompson, and Kourtney and her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Don't miss a moment of the final season - here's how to watch Keeping up with the Kardashians season 20 where you are.

When is Keeping up with the Kardashians season 20 on?

Keeping up with the Kardashians season 20 kicks off March, 18 at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT on E!

The episode will then drop on Friday, March 19 on Hayu for KUWTK fans around the globe. For just a few dollars, pounds or Euros per month, Hayu is a specialist streaming service for reality TV addicts - and you can try it out for FREE with its 30-day trial.

How to watch Keeping up with the Kardashians when abroad

Outside of the country when Keeping up with the Kardashians airs? With the best VPN, you can tune into your preferred broadcaster without issue. A good VPN can bypass any geo-blocks and give you access to your guilty pleasure reality TV shows. But how does it work?

Offering thousands of servers to hop onto, you can select one in the region your content is locked to and your IP address will switch, making you appear as if you're browsing from that country. You will then be able to stream episodes on catch-up or live as they air.

ExpressVPN - Watch KUWTK wherever you are with the best VPN

How to watch Keeping up with the Kardashians season 20 in the US

E! comes as a part of cable packages and will be airing all new episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT. However, if you've well and truly cut the cord, there are other options to tune into your favorite reality family.

Available on Sling TV, get either Sling Blue for $35 a month or Sling Orange + Blue for $50 a month and E! content will come included in both these packages with up to 50 other channels. You can sign up to Sling on its website and start watching straight away.

FuboTV is another option from $64.99 a month. Though more expensive, it does boast over 115 channels, including E! and offers a 7-day free trial.

Other options include AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV.

Watch Keeping up with the Kardashians: how to stream the final season outside the US

For those outside of the UK keen to catch the new season of Keeping up with the Kardashians, you won't have to wait long at all. In fact, Hayu customers can enjoy the first episode of season 20, dropping on the streaming service on Friday, March 19 - the day after it airs in the US.

Hayu is available around the world, including in the UK, Canada, and Australia. It costs just £4.99/CA$5.99/AU$6.99 a month.

Home to not only Keeping up with the Kardashians, you'll also be able to get your fix of reality TV, including spin-off shows like Life of Kylie and Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, as well as just about every series of The Real Housewives... you could want, including brand new The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Coming with a 1-month free trial, you can find out if the service is for you and cancel anytime with this super flexible streaming service.

Those down under can also watch Keeping up with the Kardashians on Friday, March 19 on Foxtel's E! at 11am AEDT, or on encore at 8.30pm AEDT on the same channel. This means you'll be able to watch on Foxtel Now after it airs.

If you can be patient, viewers in the UK will also be able to watch the first episode of season 20 on E! on Sunday, March 21 at 9pm GMT, available to watch with cable packages with those living north of the States in Canada able to watch at the same time as the US on Thursday, March 18 at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT on E!

