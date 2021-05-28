How to watch Cruella online - stream Emma Stone's Disney Plus debut today

The latest in Disney's deep dive into its most frightening villains, we finally get the backstory to 101 Dalmatian's Cruella de Vil as Emma Stone takes on the character's spots and penchant for iconic monochrome haute couture. Find out how to watch Cruella online on Disney Plus now.

The third film to arrive on Disney Plus Premier Access, Cruella arrives alongside a series of both live action movies and those that unearth the making of Disney villains, following on from Angelina Jolie's uncanny portrayal of Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent.

Starring Emma Thompson, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong alongside Stone, Cruella sets the scene in 1970s London where Estella de Vil aspires to become a fashion designer.

In the back drop the ongoing punk rock movement inspires bold, anarchical style that, in practically every way, embodies the criminal Estella is inevitably about to become - starting off with pinching Thompson's spotty canines, of course.

When can I watch Cruella on Disney Plus?

Cruella arrives (fashionably on time) on Disney Plus on Friday, May 28, where it will be available on a PVOD (premium video on-demand) basis via Disney Plus' Premier Access feature.

This means, on top of a Disney Plus subscription, you'll have to pay an additional fee of $29.99/£19.99/€21.99/CA$34.99/AU$34.99 for the privilege of watching this brand new release from Walt Disney Studios.

Once purchased through Premier Access, you'll be able to watch Cruella online through Disney Plus as many times as like, watching ahead of its later release to the platform later in the year.

How to watch Cruella online on Disney Plus

First things first, you'll need to sign up for your very own Disney Plus account where you'll then choose whether you pay on a monthly or yearly basis. The former will set you back $7.99 a month (£7.99/€8.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99), whilst the latter annual subscription comes to a better value $79.99 a year (£79.90/€89.90/CA$119.99/AU$119.99)

US customers also have the option of a third package. Get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus in one $13.99 monthly subscription, allowing you to enjoy a huge library of Disney magic, as well as Hulu's repertoire of entertainment and ESPN Plus' live sports coverage.

You'll then need to pay the premium fee to get early access to Cruella on Disney Plus, costing $29.99/£19.99/€21.99/CA$34.99/AU$34.99 on Premier Access.

In terms of the devices you can watch Cruella on, the Disney Plus app can be found on the likes of Fire TV, Smart TVs, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

