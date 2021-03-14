How to watch a Scotland vs Ireland live stream for FREE and from anywhere in the Six Nations

Make sure you know how to live stream Scotland vs Ireland in the Six Nations 2021 as these two sides continue their campaigns at Murrayfield.

Scotland come into the game with home advantage, but the Boys In Green are the favorites with the bookies, largely on account of having won five in a row over the Scots.

Scotland vs Ireland live stream: key facts Day/time: Sunday, March 14 at 3pm GMT Venue: Murrayfield, Scotland Channel: BBC One (UK) / Virgin Media One (Ireland) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN with 30 day free trial

The home side will be looking to prove the doubters wrong who claim they may have peaked in the opening week with their glorious Calcutta Cup win over England. A well-contested defeat to Wales was followed by what has been a long lay off, after their third fixture against France was postponed. So coach Gregor Townsend will hoping his side can regain their momentum.

After a disappointing start to the tournament, with narrow defeats to Wales and France, Andy Farrell’s Ireland side managed to get back to winning ways in their last match with a 48-10 round three rout of Italy.

Whichever nation you're rooting for, we've got all the info on how to live stream Scotland vs Ireland in the Six Nations no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Where can I live stream Scotland vs Ireland in the UK?

This big game at Murrayfield will be available to watch free-to-air via BBC One and Virgin Media One for folk in Ireland

What time can I live stream Scotland vs Ireland in the Six Nations?

This Week 4 Six Nations clash takes place on Sunday, March 14 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Scotland vs Ireland is all set to kick-off at 3pm GMT in the UK. Around the globe, it's a 10am ET / 7am PST / 2am AEDT start.

How to live stream Scotland vs Ireland in the UK

In the UK, Six Nations fixtures are being split between the BBC and ITV. You can live stream Scotland vs Ireland on BBC One, with rugby fans able to catch all the game coverage starting from 2.20pm GMT, with kick-off at 3pm GMT.

BBC One is free-to-air and you can watch online across a variety of devices, too, with on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer. This means you can live stream Scotland vs Ireland on a number of devices including:

Smart TVs: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

How to live stream Scotland vs Ireland if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this Six Nations 2021 clash, you can still get access to a Scotland vs Ireland live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC, NBC and DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's rugby with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Six Nations rugby.





(Image credit: Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

How to live stream Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations in the US

NBC Sports once again has exclusive rights to show Six Nations rugby matches live in the the US, with kick-off in the US for this match at 10am ET / 7am PST.

While in previous years you would have needed to lay out around $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, the arrival of NBC's new streaming platform Peacock has seen Gold Rugby Pass absorbed into the new service.

Peacock will set you back just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service, with the a 7-day free trial to get you started. As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, as well as a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

If you're already a Peacock subscriber, but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is a Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations live stream for you.

It's good news for those looking to tune in from Ireland, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be broadcasting each match. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app, with coverage starting at 2pm.

Sports streaming service DAZN has Canadian rugby fans covered. DAZN are currently offering a free 30 day trial. If you decide to keep DAZN thereafter, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game, Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

Subscription service beIN Sports will be showing Scotland vs Ireland in Australia , along with every other game of the 2021 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, or subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription. There is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which also airs Six Nations matches. Kick-off is at 2am AEDT.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nation matches including today's match in Edinburgh with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. Kick-off for Kiwi's is at 4am NZST. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

French viewers can tune into free-to-air channel France 2, while in Italy DMAX are the Italian Six Nations broadcasters. Also free-to-air you can also live stream matches via its Dplay online portal. The game starts at 4pm CET for France and Italy respectively.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Scotland vs Ireland at the Six Nations as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream England vs Scotland, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Read more: