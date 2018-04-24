How the 2018 iPhone X is powering up to smoke the Galaxy S9 and Note 9

The 2018 iPhone X range of phones are to feature Apple's state-of-the-art A12 chip, the first mobile processor to be built using a 7nm process.

This means that the incoming 2018 iPhone X handsets will come with a processor that's significantly faster and more efficient than those inside 2018 Android flagship rivals, at least on paper.

The already released Samsung Galaxy S9 and Sony Xperia XZ2 are all still stuck on 10nm processors, and the incoming Galaxy Note 9 and Google Pixel 3 will use the same architecture as well, with the current flagship Android processor the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 being the most likely choice.

This means that when Apple launch the new 2018 iPhone X range of phones, in late October/early November this year, it will have the world's most advanced mobile processor tucked inside. What's more surprising is that it will likely remain unchallenged until well into 2019, possibly even until the Samsung Galaxy S10 hits store shelves in March or April.

Of course, chips in isolation don't guarantee a rapid user experience, because system software and hardware optimisation play a big part as well. However it is a major factor.

We's say this processing head start is quite a card up Apple's sleeve. If this report is true, then not only will the 2018 iPhone X come with a world first piece of technology, and one that will at least on paper help it smoke Android opposition, but it will have it exclusively for months also, with a 7nm Snapdragon-equipped phone not landing until 2019.

A combination of exclusivity and world-first technology may also convince more iOS users to upgrade to an X, which is something last year's model may have failed to do if analysts' reports on Apple's supply chain are to be believed.