Hogwarts Legacy event taking place today – watch 14-minutes of new PS5 gameplay

A wizard on a hill looks at Hogwarts and a student gets a wand in Hogwarts Legacy
Wands at the ready! Sony is set to host a Hogwarts Legacy State of Play event today that is due to show off new footage from the new Harry Potter RPG for the first time in almost 18 months.

Announced in September 2020 as part of a PlayStation Showcase looking at upcoming games for the PlayStation 5, Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software have once again partnered with Sony for an extended look at the new title set in the Wizarding World. 

Set to stream across Twitch and YouTube, the event will begin at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM CET on March 17th, 2022. It will run for approximately 20 minutes with 14-minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay running on PS5 expected to debut, with the remaining six minutes being filled by members of Avalanche talking about the game's production.

"Since we first revealed Hogwarts Legacy, the trailer has been viewed over 28 million times on the PlayStation YouTube channel. We promised to share more this year, and we’re finally ready to deliver on that promise," wrote Avalanche Software community manager Chandler Wood in a blog post

Hogwarts Legacy will be set during the late 1800s and will take place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy. Players will be able to create their own wizard, choose a House (Ravenclaw forever!), attend classes, battle beasts and explore an open world featuring lots of familiar locations from the Harry Potter series. 

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to launch sometime in 2022 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. There's a good chance we get a release date for the new RPG with the leaker behind Star Wars Eclipse suggesting that it will launch in Q3 2022. 

With Gotham Knights due to come out in October and Rocksteady's Suicide Squad now delayed to 2023, there feels a good chance that Warner Bros. will want Hogwarts Legacy to release earlier, however – potentially not long after the next Fantastic Beasts movie, which is due to premiere in April.  

