Hideo Kojima, creator of Metal Gear and Death Stranding, rumoured for PSVR 2 project

Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, best known as the creator behind Metal Gear and Death Stranding, might be working on a game for PSVR 2 as his next project if a new rumour is to be believed.

According to Twitter account Oops Leaks (via UploadVR ), Kojima Productions was sent a PSVR 2 prototype back in November 2021, with the studio now working on a smaller project for the VR platform. The new game is being made alongside Lucid Dreams Productions founder Celine Tricart, a virtual reality specialist who has worked on interactive experiences that blend "immersive theatre and VR" together.

While we are sceptical about these claims, they do sound somewhat plausible and would tie in with Kojima's well-known interests in mixing cinema with video games. In December, Kojima spoke with Japanese magazine Famitsu (translated by Siliconera ) where he confirmed work on two new games is ongoing, with one described as "big" and another described as "new" and "challenging". It's possible that this second mysterious project could be VR focused.

Following this, Kojima appeared on Tokyo radio station J-Wave in January where he provided a few more teases. According to translations made by Genki (via Twitter ), the new project was described as "edgy" and more like an indie game. It was confirmed as not being AR, while also not a traditional game.

Sony seems keen to have as many big names and IP attached to PSVR 2 as possible, with Horizon Call of the Mountain already announced for the platform – a project that leaked ahead of time too, we might add. Similarly, rumours have made the rounds surrounding VR games focused on an Iron Man sequel, Venom and Doctor Who. So would a game from Kojima really be that out there?