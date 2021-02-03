Forget the Samsung Galaxy S21: the Galaxy A52 is functional and affordable

Samsung has a number of affordable handsets outside of its flagship Galaxy S21 range, and one of its most solid offerings is its mid-range A series which is getting a new entry with the Galaxy A52 5G, and this is your first sneak peek at it!

The handset follows last year's Samsung Galaxy A51 which is a snip of the price of Samsung's flagship devices, at just £319, and not even the Galaxy Z Flip 5G's permanent price cut can come close. The Galaxy A52 5G official images leaked, and while the smartphone isn't that far removed from last year's smartphone, except for the camera housing which sees one of the lenses get a slight reshuffle.

Truster tipster Evan Blass shared the official Samsung Galaxy A52 5G pics last week, but has followed up with 360-degree renders showing off the smartphone in its entirety (with the exception of the top and bottom), and in four new colorways.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy A52 5G will launch this year in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue, which is a bit more of a fun take than the Phantom colorway names of the Galaxy S21, and Mystic moniker for the Galaxy Note 20 line. The phone spinning around above is the Galaxy A52 5G in Awesome Violet.

We've not got details on the specs just yet, but it looks like another quad camera array on the rear; last year's Galaxy A52 featured 48MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth lenses, so we'll likely see something similar.

To keep costs down, the chassis will almost certainly be plastic again, unless Samsung opts for the glasstic of the base Galaxy S21 model which is a lot more durable than the glass panel of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which got absolutely wrecked in drop tests.

We also hope Samsung keeps the headphone jack of the Galaxy A51, which is a staple of all mid-range handsets at this point. The company reintroduced the feature last year, and it's proved popular with fans so we'll see what comes to pass on the front.

In the meantime, we've got phones aplenty to recommend in our best Samsung phones and best cheap phones guides.

Source: Voice