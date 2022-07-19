Here's the free PlayStation Plus games for July 2022

Don't go out. Seriously, it's awful out there – so unbelievably hot. If you're looking for a brilliant excuse to stay indoors and avoid the evil rays of the angry sun god, Sony has got a big pile of PlayStation Plus games just for PS4 and PS5 owners.
There's the usual collection of free games for PS Plus members, plus some big hitters for the premium subscription tiers this month – including the hotly (sorry) tipped Stray, which goes live on the 19th of July.
That's not all. There's a whole bunch of Assassin's Creed games going live for Extra and Premium subscribers this month – The Ezio Collection, Black Flag, Freedom Cry, Unity and Rogue Remastered, all for the PS4 – as well as some Saints Row and, er, Paw Patrol on a Roll.
What's worth playing this month on PS Plus?
Another interesting title is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for the PS5. As the name suggests, it's a remake of the 1997 classic and it's had a very warm critical reception: it's faithful to the original but not slavishly so, so there's a much improved battle system that makes it feel much more contemporary.
The free PS Plus games for July 2022 are:
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
Armageddon
Here's the full list of PS Plus Extra games going live on the 19th of July:
That's a pretty good selection: the Assassin's Creed games alone have so much gameplay the weather will have turned to snow by the time you finish playing them.
Assassin's Creed Unity - PS4
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - PS5
Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure - PS4
Jumanji: The Video Game - PS4
LocoRoco: Midnight Carnival - PSP (PS Plus Premium Only)
Marvel's Avengers - PS4/PS5
No Heroes Allowed - PSP (PS Plus Premium Only)
Paw Patrol on a Roll - PS4
ReadySet Heroes - PS4
Saints Row 4: Re-Elected - PS4
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - PS4
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition - PS4
Stray - PS4/PS5
