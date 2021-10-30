GTA 6 just got some major news – and it comes from the most unexpected of places

Rumours on the future of Grand Theft Auto and GTA 6, in particular, have been popping up all over the place in recent months – and yet, nobody could have predicted where the latest bit of news would come from. Snoop Dogg (yes, that Snoop Dogg) has confirmed that his frequent collaborator Dr. Dre is now working with Rockstar Games on music for a new GTA game.

As reported by Rolling Stones , the Compton-born rapper has been working on a new album under the name Detox, the first since his last release in 2015. However, it seems Dre has had enough time to make some music for a new GTA project. Snoop Dogg is set to feature as well. It's really interesting as this potentially is one of the most conclusive pieces of evidence we've heard in quite some time that the next GTA is on the way.

While it's not 100% clear whether Dre and Snoop are working on new material for GTA 6, it's fair to assume that if the former is making brand new music, it would likely be for something as big as GTA 6. There is the off chance that it could be for GTA Online or the PS5 version of GTA 5... but why would the rappers be interested? Unless, it was for the next big thing.

Rockstar's next project will arrive in the form of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is set to roll out across console and PC digitally on November 11th, 2021.

"I do know he’s making great f*cking music," Snoop told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, when speaking on what Dre is working on at the minute. "And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game."

The full episode will air on October 29th SiriusXM’s Volume channel (106) in the US, before coming to podcast platforms on November 3rd. T3 has reached out to Rockstar Games for comment, however, were unavailable for a response before publication.

This wouldn't be the first Dre. Dre has appeared in the GTA universe. A number of the rapper's music tracks appeared in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back in 2004, including Deep Cover (featuring Snoop Dogg), Nuthin' But A "G" Thang, and F**k wit Dre Day (And Everybody's Celebratin').

