GoPro remote is your new must-have action cam accessory

GoPro has launched a new remote designed to make the best action cameras around even more usable. 'The Remote' provides a convenient way to control your camera from a distance. As you'd expect, it's rugged, waterproof to 16ft, and like the cams themselves, can be mounted to pretty much anything, from your wrist to your handlebars.
This all-new GoPro accessory is around the size of your average smartwatch, with a large status display and glove-friendly buttons. Use it to access most camera functions remotely, including power on and off, mode change and shutter control. It works via low-energy BlueTooth from as far away as 200ft, and can be used to control up to five GoPro cams simultaneously.
This new addition is compatible with the all-new HERO 9 Black, HERO 8 Black and MAX cameras (for a run-down of the differences between the models, head to our best GoPro guide).
For the moment, it's available to buy from GoPro.com in North America only, with an MSRP of $79.99 (and a 30% discount for GoPro Subscribers). Shoppers in Europe and beyond won't have long to wait though: a worldwide release is scheduled for February 2021.
Along with the new Remote, the HERO 9 Black is getting a firmware update that brings with it up to 30% faster wireless content transfer between the cam and GoPro app, improved HyperSmooth 3.0 performance in cold temperatures, a slo-mo shortcut slider button, and improved GPS accuracy.