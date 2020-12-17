GoPro remote is your new must-have action cam accessory

GoPro has launched a new remote designed to make the best action cameras around even more usable. 'The Remote' provides a convenient way to control your camera from a distance. As you'd expect, it's rugged, waterproof to 16ft, and like the cams themselves, can be mounted to pretty much anything, from your wrist to your handlebars.

This all-new GoPro accessory is around the size of your average smartwatch, with a large status display and glove-friendly buttons. Use it to access most camera functions remotely, including power on and off, mode change and shutter control. It works via low-energy BlueTooth from as far away as 200ft, and can be used to control up to five GoPro cams simultaneously.

(Image credit: GoPro )

This new addition is compatible with the all-new HERO 9 Black, HERO 8 Black and MAX cameras (for a run-down of the differences between the models, head to our best GoPro guide).

Looking for a bargain? These are the best cheap action cameras

... or check out the cheapest GoPro deals live now

For the moment, it's available to buy from GoPro.com in North America only, with an MSRP of $79.99 (and a 30% discount for GoPro Subscribers). Shoppers in Europe and beyond won't have long to wait though: a worldwide release is scheduled for February 2021.

Along with the new Remote, the HERO 9 Black is getting a firmware update that brings with it up to 30% faster wireless content transfer between the cam and GoPro app, improved HyperSmooth 3.0 performance in cold temperatures, a slo-mo shortcut slider button, and improved GPS accuracy.