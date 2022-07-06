Google Pixel 7 Pro suddenly looks even more appealing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Google recently teased us at Google I/O by showing off its incoming Google Pixel 7 handset. And, simply put, it already looks like it is going to be one of 2022's best Android phones.

In terms of what we know about Pixel 7, or at least think we do, we suspect a fall 2022 release date, similar pricing to the Google Pixel 6, better battery life, improved cameras, faster processors and a new design.

But there is still an awful lot that we don't know about the Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, too.

But we might now be one step closer to knowing just what the flaghsip Pixel 7 Pro is going to deliver in terms of display to its owner, which will no doubt be a key consideration for those looking to upgrade from the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

This is because XDA's Mishaal Rahman reports (opens in new tab) that Android source code shows the Pixel 7 Pro will use Samsung's S6E3HC4 display panel, meaning upgrades to brightness in both normal and high brightness modes.

If the Pixel 7 Pro indeed uses Samsung's S6E3HC4 display panel, then that means it'll be brighter than the Pixel 6 Pro in both normal and high brightness mode.https://t.co/cb9WPJvVriH/T @dylan_raga https://t.co/p3NkMJ1x04 pic.twitter.com/TwRh6zIuFVJune 22, 2022 See more

A brighter display is never a bad thing, especially if you want to use the Pixel 7 Pro in bright settings, such as the outdoors.

According to GSM Arena (opens in new tab), the Pixel 6 Pro scored 497 nits of maximum brightness using the manual slider (and 860 nits in Adaptive Brightness mode), meaning the Pixel 7 Pro could target something like a 600 nits peak, rising to 1,000 under certain scenarios.

For reference, the iPhone 13 Pro Max hits around 1,000 nits (opens in new tab) while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can muster around 1,200 nits (opens in new tab).

Pretty exciting stuff, all things considered. Keep checking back to T3 for more updates on the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as we get them.

Can't wait for the Pixel 7 Pro?