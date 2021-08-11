Get this cheap RTX 30 Series gaming laptop on sale for under $1000 before it's gone!

While a gaming laptop on sale may not be what you think of when it comes to Back to School deals, this is an offer that we just had to cover. Built as a high-end gaming laptop but suitable for everything from gaming to school work, Dell is taking over $430 off their G15 RTX 30 Series gaming laptop right now.

On sale for $881.99, Dell's offer gets you by far the best price on an RTX 30 Series gaming laptop today. A beast of a rig running off a 10th Gen Intel i7-10870H processor paired with NVIDIA's latest RTX 3050 Ti 4GB mobile GPU, the G15 is one of the best gaming laptops available today and thanks to this offer, it's now under $1,000.

Dell G15 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop

Now: $881.99 | Was: $1,318.99 | Savings: $437 (33%)

Powered by a 10th Gen Intel i7, NVIDIA's Geforce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 GPU, 8GB 2933MHz DDR4 RAm and a 256GB SSD, the G15 RTX 30 Series gaming laptop is a rig built for speed. While we'd recommend going a step up on the RAM speed, this thing out of the gate will handle everything you throw at it and more with ease. View Deal

While you can of course upgrade the specs a bit to get more power out of the G15, this base model is an already impressive machine built with serious gaming in mind. The CPU/GPU pairing here is a sight to behold, offering plenty of juice for modern games at high settings. The RAM clocks it a little lower for those who want the most out of their system, but is more than enough to provide smooth hitch-free gaming at decent settings.

A solid gaming rig for 1080p 120Hz gaming, the G15 RTX 30 Series gaming laptop lets you crank up the settings while getting super smooth frame times and response times. An ultra-clear 15.6 FHD anti-glare LED backlit screen produces crisp and clear images, delivering all the details you need to game at your best.

There are plenty more Dell laptop deals to check out during the Back to School sale, but this one takes the cake in terms of gaming laptops on sale cheap right now. You can browse through even more Dell gaming laptop deals below, but the offer above has our seal of approval as one of the best gaming laptop deals available today.

