Game over for the PlayStation store on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices

PlayStation has today released the official closure of its PS3, PS Vita and PSP Playstation store. So if you’re still making the most of your gaming on a PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita or PlayStation Portable make sure you stock up on games before the summer.

The PlayStation 3 and PSP stores close on July 2, 2021, followed by the PlayStation Vita store on August 27, 2021. It’s not completely game over though. Users can still access any previously purchased games and content, as well as redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers.

What it does mean for those slightly retro PlayStation gamers is that you will no longer be able to purchase new games or content. This includes being able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers for games on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices.

What may be more concerning for users is that you will also no longer be able to make in-game purchases through games on the PS3, PS Vita and PSP. This means if you were considering those extension packs, now’s the time to grab them.

The notice was placed on the UK part of the Playstation.com website. Dates for the closure of the US versions of stores are yet to be confirmed. We reported back in October 2020 that with the introduction of the PS5 would mean you would no longer be able to buy PS3, PS Vita or PSP games via the browser or mobile app, but this closes the remaining option through the console itself.

According to the PlayStation site, as of July 2, 2021 (Aug 27 for Vita) users will no longer be able to purchase digital content, including games and video content, make in-game purchases or redeem PSN wallet vouchers. However, users will still be able to redownload and play any previously purchased titles, access previously purchased video and media content, redownload and play games claimed on the PlayStation Plus, and redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers.