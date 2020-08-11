Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets trounced by smartphone that will "shock the world"

Samsung impressed last year with the unveiling of its Galaxy S20 Ultra with its 100x Super Resolution Zoom and Hybrid Optic Zoom 10X. Ultimately the Korean tech giant decided that this was overkill, as users would need a tripod to take full advantage of the feature; lugging camera kit around is somewhat counter-intuitive to the convenience of having a camera in your smartphone after all.

Samsung took another bash at it with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra this year, that offers 50x zoom, but rather than taking notes from the company's experience and subsequent fine-tuning of its camera, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has decided to up the ante instead with its Mi 10 Ultra which reportedly offers 120x zoom and another feature that will "shock the world".

Twitter user RODENT950 has leaked marketing image of the upcoming handset, as well as sharing details of the smartphone's camera. According to them, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will feature a 120X zoom with 4x optical zoom.

This sounds excessive, especially in light of the issues presented with Samsung's 100x zoom, and with a low optical zoom, the quality of the pictures could be compromised - but we won't know that until Xiaomi confirms the pixel count for the lens.

hmm 120X zoom but only 4.xX optical zoom 🙄.Aka similar crop zoom like S20U pic.twitter.com/W691YHofTYAugust 8, 2020

A second, and more exciting prospect - technically speaking - is the news that Xiaomi could finally be rolling out its under-screen camera technology. Twitter leaker Ice Universe says the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will "shock the world", with fellow leaker Ross Young following up, saying it'll be the first smartphone with an under-screen camera.

It will likely be the first phone with an under panel camera. But volume will be (shockingly) small...:) Mostly a demo product from what I hear.August 7, 2020

All of this looks like it'll come with a catch though, with Young adding that the device will be available in "shockingly" small quantities, indicting that it's likely to just be a "demo product" rather than something that's widely available commercially.

Xiaomi often experiments with smartphone tech, presenting surprising innovations with demo handsets, so it'll be exciting to see what it's done with Mi 10 Ultra. We're expecting to hear more about the phone today, as the company celebrates its tenth anniversary, so we may get official word on this new and impressive device pretty soon - and the Note 20 Ultra should watch its back!

Source: Tom's Guide