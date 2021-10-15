Fitbit Luxe gets a free update with two new features that users will welcome

Fitbit has just rolled out an update to the Fitbit Luxe, in a bid to make it an even better fitness tracker, amongst a crowded wearables sector where the best fitness trackers are all vying to be the one you choose to put on your wrist. The update brings two new features to the Fitbit Luxe, adding an always-on display and the ability to now use its SpO2 sensor to give blood oxygen saturation scores to its users.

Launched back in April 2021, many of these features travel over from the flagship Fitbit Charge 5, which was released only last month. Let's be clear: these new features should probably have shipped with the Luxe when it launched, so some users may find this news a tad lackluster. Still, if you do own the Fitbit Luxe, no doubt these features will be a welcome addition to your day-to-day usage of the device.

The new features arrive in what is Fitbit Luxe's first significant software update. Version 1.151.16 now includes SpO2 measurements, enabling users to track their blood oxygen saturation levels when asleep. Fitbit has included a handy guide that shows you how to monitor your SpO2 levels with your Luxe.

Alongside the ability to now determine your blood oxygen saturation score, most users will welcome the arrival of the aesthetically pleasing always-on screen. Though the Luxe’s battery life will take a hit, the time is constantly visible from your wrist and it definitely adds some much-needed glitz to the Luxe.

Deluxe improvements

Aside from the two key improvements listed above, the update also brings a bigger font size to the tracker's screen, plus a series of bug fixes and patches.

Fitbit adds that you must manually enable AoD in settings after installing the update (just in case you were wondering why it's still not working for you). The update is rolling out to the Luxe globally now; however, as it's being pushed out incrementally, some of you may have to wait a little longer to receive it.