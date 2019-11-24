Forget the Samsung Galaxy S11: could the Samsung Galaxy One beat it with this weird new phone screen?

The Huawei P30 Pro, one of Samsung Galaxy S10's main rivals when it comes to flagship Android phones, currently squeezes a grand total of 88.5% screen space into its face, with slim bezels and a notch for a selfie cam. While the race is on for the world's first bezel-less phone, Samsung may be going one better, judging by a new patent that's been recently published.

Samsung Galaxy S11: Everything we know

Reported by Dutch outlet LetsGoDigital, Samsung has applied for a patent for a "display apparatus and portable terminal" that is stated to be potentially used with smartphones, as well as smartwatches and even games consoles. The technology concerns a wraparound screen. Curved screens are nothing new in the smartphone world, but Samsung's new technology overlaps all four sides, creating a seamless, 3D screen.

The technology shows four separate screens coming together on the top, bottom, left and right of the phone, joining the watch face to create a single, seamless display. Content could be shown on the edge of the phones, with touch-responsive apps or icons replacing traditional volume, locking and power buttons.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

A truly seamless, borderless display would require an under-screen camera, which Chinese smartphone producer Oppo already managed earlier this year. No notch or selfie camera could be visible in order to get that seamless, single display, and of course, heavier-duty protective phone cases would be out of the question.

When can we expect to see Samsung's new tech? Given the Samsung Galaxy S11 is due in early 2020, we don't imagine it would make its way into that particular flagship. With rumours Samsung will be merging the Galaxy and Note series with the introduction of a Galaxy One, we may not see the bezel-less glass design until the back half of next year.

Liked this?