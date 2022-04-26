Fiat's New 500 La Prima by Bocelli Edition promises an ultimate listening experience

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fiat’s New 500 is already top of our list of truly compact EVs, pairing an acceptable range of around 200 miles with a nipped and tucked take on the wonderful retro-modern Fiat 500 design.

This new edition of the top of the range La Prima model incorporates a JBL premium sound system and is available as either a convertible or a conventional hatchback.

(Image credit: Fiat)

Fiat has teamed up with the singers Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli to hone the in-car audio. The talented father and son are hugely popular opera and crossover classical stars in their native Italy, and this is the first time the Bocelli family has applied their decades of experience, working alongside JBL to tune a 320W sound system that is fully integrated into the bodyshell.

(Image credit: Fiat)

You don’t have to be a Classic FM devotee to realise that La Prima by Bocelli offers something slightly different. JBL’s ‘Virtual Venues’ technology allows listeners to personalise the audio output, creating a soundstage that evokes everything from arenas to small venues. Not only that, but the silent drive system of the New 500 EV offers the perfect backdrop to a serious piece of audio kit.

(Image credit: Fiat)

Fiat CEO Olivier Francois describes the partnership as a celebration of Italy as a source of ‘the highest expression of art, beauty and music.’ ‘For this reason, together with Maestro Andrea Bocelli, we have created the ultimate listening experience to enhance the silence of an electric car,’ he adds, ‘the revolutionary premium sound system completes an authentic Italian icon, proudly created in Italy to bring the most authentic Italian spirit to the world.”

(Image credit: Fiat)

Big wheels, big screen, and a choice of six body colours (Onyx Black, Rose Gold, Ice White, Mineral Grey, Ocean Green, and Celestial Blue) will make La Prima by Bocelli a sound choice for those who want to make an electrifying impression.