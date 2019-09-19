Facebook and Ray-Ban plan to replace your phone with smart glasses

Facebook has teamed up with Ray-Ban to build a pair of augmented reality glasses designed to replace your smartphone entirely.

The glasses have been in development for a few years now, and, when released, should be able to make and receive calls without being tethered to your smartphone.

They will also be able to show you notifications and other information using a small display similar to Google Glass, and a built-in camera lets you live stream what you're looking at, similar to Snapchat Specs.

A recent report from CNBC claims that Facebook has partnered with eyewear brand Luxottica, makers of Ray-Ban, Persol, Oakey and Prada glasses (to name a few).

There are actually two pairs of glasses currently in development, 'Orion' and 'Stella'.

Orion is the fully-fledged pair of augmented reality glasses that are expected to hit the shelves between 2023 and 2025.

Facebook is also developing an intelligent voice assistant (similar to Google Assistant) which will power the augmented reality glasses. This would allow users to send messages and ask for information using their voice.

The social network is also said to be experimenting with a motion-sensing controller which is worn as a ring.

(Image credit: Ray-Ban)

The other pair of glasses, codenamed Stella, are more like Snap Spectacles – featuring a camera which allows users to record moments in their life. These are closer to reality.

A source close to the device has told CNBC that Facebook is currently struggling to reduce the size of the technology into a form factor that consumers will find appealing.

Of course, as the device is such a long way off, there's no guarantee that they'll ever reach our faces, although CNBC claims that "CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a strong interest in the glasses, and asked hardware chief Andrew Bosworth to prioritize them".

