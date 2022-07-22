Disney Plus: Marvel, Star Wars and Ryan Reynolds make August unmissable

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The streaming wars continue on a near-daily basis and yet, Disney Plus has suddenly become the frontrunner for August with numerous big releases from the world of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and even a Ryan Reynolds football documentary.

You see, Disney has just confirmed its slate of movies and shows for the month and it's hard to not be amazed by the number of blockbusters set to be available to stream. The first of which will be Lightyear , a Toy Story spinoff that tells the origin story of astronaut Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) who must find his way home after being stranded on a hostile planet. It will debut on August 3rd.

The next two releases are ideal for kids and big kids alike, with the third season of the animated TV series Bluey dropping its first batch of episodes on August 10th, while Marvel Studios is set to release a series of shorts focused on Guardians of the Galaxy fan-favourite character Baby Groot. The five original shorts will be voiced by Groot regular Vin Diesel and will stream alongside Bluey on August 10th.

Keeping with Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will mark the next major entry for MCU following the conclusion of Ms. Marvel and the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in cinemas. The nine-part series will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk while Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and the return of Tim Roth as Abomination will feature in supporting roles. I'm personally hoping this will be the MCU's version of Law & Order – imagine different supervillains being trialled every week. Fingers crossed.

We then have something totally different. Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) have teamed together to produce a documentary on Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club the pair purchased in 2020. The problem is, neither of them knows anything about the sport. Should make for a fascinating watch. Welcome to Wrexham start streaming on August 25th on Disney Plus and on Hulu for those in the US.

Last but not least, we then have the Diego Luna-led Star War series Andor which serves as a prequel to Rogue One. At first glance, this definitely comes across as a show we didn't need but the trailer has raised my interest so hopefully, over the course of a 12-episode run, creator Tony Gilroy can justify its existence.

See below for a breakdown of the major releases on Disney Plus in August 2022:

Lightyear – August 3rd

Bluey – August 10th

I Am Groot – August 10th

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – August 17th

Welcome to Wrexham – August 25th

Andor – August 31st

A Disney Plus subscription (opens in new tab) can be purchased for $7.99 / £7.99 / A$11.99 per month, or you can take out an annual subscription and save 15% at $79.99 / £79.90 / A$119.99 a year.