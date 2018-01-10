Dell's new XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop has a keyboard that runs on magnets

Dell has revealed a new edition of its XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop at CES 2018 which, asides from seeing some tasty spec bumps over last year's model, also features a "maglev keyboard", which sees button feedback handled by magnets.

T3 loved last year's edition of the XPS 15 on review, and this new 2018 edition looks set to build on that system, both in power and innovation.

Specs-wise the new XPS 15 can be equipped with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 4K, HDR touchscreen (InfinityEdge 4K Ultra HD). The system features built-in Radeon™ RX Vega M graphics chip from AMD, too.

In terms of connectivity, the system comes with four USB-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt 3. A microSD card reader and headphone jack are also present. Active stylus support is included, however, the new XPS 15 will not come packaged with a stylus out of the box.

The system's innovative "maglev" keyboard is interesting. Each key is held in place at its corners, like a traditional keyboard, however there is a magnet under each on the new XPS 15 that provides feedback, controlling the strength of their repulsion and generating a deeper, clickier, more mechanical sensation.

The system's casing is built from machined aluminium, and also features carbon fibre elements; its display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

The new edition of the Dell XPS 15 will be available in Spring 2018 and will retail for $1299.99.