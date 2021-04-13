Dell Inspiron goes large with 16 Plus model and ditches model numbers

This year’s Dell Inspiron models, announced today, have a new simpler naming convention and some great design features. The Inspiron range are some of the most popular Dell laptops, thanks to its affordable pricing and reliable performance.

As we saw in the new Dell monitors launched last week, Inspiron is dropping the long model numbers and, instead, leaving you with a simple choice of 13, 14, 15 or 16. There are two exceptions though; the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a hybrid device that works as a laptop, tent or tablet, while the 16 is actually 16+, giving users a larger, high-performance option without going for the 17in 2-in-1.

The Dell Inspiron range is focused on a balance of price and performance, with models ranging from $329 to $1200 in the US (UK and Australia prices to be confirmed). We expect to see some of these in our best laptops under $500 soon.

In acknowledgment of more people working from home situation, these 2021 models offer better low light camera performance as well as better audio quality from the microphone. There are also fingerprint sensor options across the range for faster access.

Sustainability has also been considered, with 100% recycled paper in the packaging, bio-based plastics where possible and all water-borne paints for the Inspiron pallet of nature-inspired colors.

Dell XPS 14 2-in-1 (Image credit: Dell)

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is the only new hybrid model to join the range, replacing the existing Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 and 14 7000 2-in-1. Though the Inspiron 13, 15 and 17 2-in-1 models are likely to remain.

The optimized 360-degree hinge design allows the device to be used in four different arrangements: tented, stand, tablet and laptop positions. This makes it handy for video watching and presentations as well as regular laptop and tablet use.

The screen is a full HD 14-inch display with a touchscreen and a thin bezel on three sides. In addition to a choice of 11th Gen Intel 13, i5 and i7 chips, there are two AMD processors: the Ryzen 5500U 6-core and the Ryzen 5700U 8-core. The Intel models have options for Intel Iris and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics, while the AMD models feature AMD Radeon graphics.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is available in the UK and Australia on April 13 and in North America on May 4, starting from $729 (£530 / AU$955).

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (Image credit: Dell)

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is an upgrade from the existing 15.6-inch Inspiron 15, providing 11% more display while only growing the casing my 5%. The screen is a 16:10 ratio 3k (3072x1920) display, with 1000:1 contrast ratio and 300-nit brightness. It also comes with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology to reduce blue light emission.

Designed with creative users in mind, the Inspiron 16 Plus features 11th Gen Intel H-series processors and the option of NVIDIA GeForce GTX and RTX graphics. RAM is available up to 32GB and storage up to 2TB SSDs.

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is available in the UK and North America on June 3, and in Australia on June 4. Prices start from $549 (£399 / AU$733).

Dell Inspiron 13 (Image credit: Dell)

Inspiron 13, 14 and 15

The main Inspiron models include three laptops ranging in size from 13-inch to 15-inch displays. All three models include new adaptive thermal management, lid opening sensors, optional fingerprint sensors and feature the new lift hinge to help raise the keyboard when the screen is opened.

The smallest of the three, the Inspiron 13 features a choice of FHD (1920x1080) or QHD+ (2560x1600) 16:10 ratio displays with 11th Gen Intel processors up to i7, NVIDIA GeForce MX450, 16GB RAM and 2TB storage.

The Inspiron 14 has an FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare 250-nit display with an option of a 300-nit ComfortView Plus display on the 11th Gen Intel versions (up to i7). There are also three AMD versions, with up to a Ryzen 5700U 8-core processor. Graphics is available up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 on Intel models and Radeon on the AMD models.

The third option, the Inspiron 15, features a 15.5-inch FHD (1920x1080) 250-nit display, with options for a 300-nit ComfortView Plus or a touchscreen version. This also comes with a choice of 11th Gen Intel (up to i7) and AMD Ryzen (up to 5700U 8-core) processors, with graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 (on Intel i5/i7) and Radeon (on AMD).

Dell Inspiron 13 is available in the UK and Australia from April 13 and in the US via retail stores from April 12. Prices start from $599 (£435 / AU$785).

Dell Inspiron 14 and 15 are available in the UK and Australia from April 13 and in North America from May 4. Prices start from $549 (£399 / AU$733).