Cheap Beats wireless headphones deal at Best Buy: $150 off Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

Check out Best Buy's cheap Beats wireless headphones deal and save $150 on a pair of Beats Studio 3 true wireless headphones – on sale for just $199!

Check out Best Buy's cheap Beats wireless headphones deal and save $150 on a pair of Beats Studio 3 true wireless headphones.
(Image credit: Beats by Dre)

By

Check out Best Buy's cheap Beats wireless headphones deal and save $150 on a pair of Beats Studio 3 true wireless headphones – on sale for just $199!

For a limited time, you can pick up a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones on sale for just $199, a hefty $150 off their regular selling price. Available in a variety of colors, this sale gets you one of the best pairs of noise cancelling headphones available at an excellent discount.

Known for their exceptional noise cancelling tech, Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones keep you focused on your favorite tracks with the total freedom of wireless connectivity. Built-in Class 1 Bluetooth keeps you connected to your music, even when your smartphone or media player isn't nearby. They also feature a full 22 hour charge, so you can listen to your favorite tracks all day without interruption (40 hours with noise cancelling turned off!).

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones feature an ultra-comfortable over-ear cup design, perfect for extended periods of use. Pick up a pair today and you'll receive a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, a durable carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, and USB charging cable.

Check out some of the awesome colors on sale now and grab yourself a pair of Beats Studio 3 headphones to match your personal style!

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones (Gray) | Was: $349 | Now: $199 | Save $150 at Best Buy
The original noise cancelling headphones, Beats by Dre Studio 3 wireless headphones amplify your music listening experience with a true wireless setup. Go farther, listen longer, and enjoy your music as it was meant to be with complete noise cancelling technology. View Deal

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Features

  • True Wireless Headphones – listen when you want and where you want with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless connectivity
  • All Day Music – up to 22 hours of battery life on a full charge, up to 40 with noise cancelling turned off
  • Fast Fuel Quick Charge – get a quick boost of up to 3 hours on a single 10 minute charge, keep the beats going
  • Pair Easily & Seamlessly – featuring iOS and Apple W1 chip, pair up with your favorite Apple devices with the single press of a button
  • Listen Farther – Class 1 Bluetooth stays connected with fewer drop outs, even when your media device isn't nearby

For more news, reviews, and deals on wireless headphones check out the links below!

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.