Cheap Beats wireless headphones deal at Best Buy: $150 off Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

Check out Best Buy's cheap Beats wireless headphones deal and save $150 on a pair of Beats Studio 3 true wireless headphones – on sale for just $199!

For a limited time, you can pick up a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones on sale for just $199, a hefty $150 off their regular selling price. Available in a variety of colors, this sale gets you one of the best pairs of noise cancelling headphones available at an excellent discount.

Known for their exceptional noise cancelling tech, Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones keep you focused on your favorite tracks with the total freedom of wireless connectivity. Built-in Class 1 Bluetooth keeps you connected to your music, even when your smartphone or media player isn't nearby. They also feature a full 22 hour charge, so you can listen to your favorite tracks all day without interruption (40 hours with noise cancelling turned off!).

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones feature an ultra-comfortable over-ear cup design, perfect for extended periods of use. Pick up a pair today and you'll receive a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, a durable carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, and USB charging cable.

Check out some of the awesome colors on sale now and grab yourself a pair of Beats Studio 3 headphones to match your personal style!

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones (Gray) | Was: $349 | Now: $199 | Save $150 at Best Buy

The original noise cancelling headphones, Beats by Dre Studio 3 wireless headphones amplify your music listening experience with a true wireless setup. Go farther, listen longer, and enjoy your music as it was meant to be with complete noise cancelling technology. View Deal

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Features

True Wireless Headphones – listen when you want and where you want with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless connectivity

listen when you want and where you want with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless connectivity All Day Music – up to 22 hours of battery life on a full charge, up to 40 with noise cancelling turned off

up to 22 hours of battery life on a full charge, up to 40 with noise cancelling turned off Fast Fuel Quick Charge – get a quick boost of up to 3 hours on a single 10 minute charge, keep the beats going

get a quick boost of up to 3 hours on a single 10 minute charge, keep the beats going Pair Easily & Seamlessly – featuring iOS and Apple W1 chip, pair up with your favorite Apple devices with the single press of a button

featuring iOS and Apple W1 chip, pair up with your favorite Apple devices with the single press of a button Listen Farther – Class 1 Bluetooth stays connected with fewer drop outs, even when your media device isn't nearby

For more news, reviews, and deals on wireless headphones check out the links below!