Cheap Airpods Pro deal: $50 off Apple's latest true wireless earbuds at Amazon

Apple's latest AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds are getting a $50 price drop at Amazon this weekend. Now on sale for $199.99, shoppers can grab some of the best true wireless earbuds on sale at their cheapest price of the year.

Some of the best true wireless earbuds around, the latest Airpods Pro earbuds offer everything you've come to expect and love from Apple's flagship headphones.

Apple Airpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds Now: $199.99 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $50 (20%)

The latest pair of Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are getting a modest $50 price drop at Amazon. This is the best price we've seen all year and probably the largest discount they'll get for some time. Get them now if you need them!View Deal

While the AirPods Pro earbuds go on sale frequently, the $50 discount is a rarer discount and it's by far the best price you'll find Apple's earbuds at.

It's one of the best AirPods Pro deals you'll find this month (or for some time), so if you're in need of a new set now is your chance to grab a pair.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: