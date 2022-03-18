Cheap 4K drone deal takes 25% off the Holy Stone HS720E kit at Amazon

Grab a stellar 4K drone on sale for just $254.99 ($85 off!) at Amazon right now

cheap holy stone drone deal
(Image credit: Holy Stone)
Troy Fleming
By
published

If you're on the hunt for a cheap 4K drone but are having some trouble finding a quality option, look no further than this sweet deal going on at Amazon today. Taking 25% off an already budget-friendly 4K drone, pilots and hobbyists can grab a cheap drone for beginners on sale for its best price of the year.

On sale for $254.99, the Holy Stone HS720E GPS 4K drone offers an excellent mid-ranged drone for the price. Easily one of the best cheap drones for the price, the Holy STone HS720E is perfect for beginners looking to get something a bit better than those super cheap $100 drone setups out there. This is also one of the best Holy Stone drone deals you'll find right now!

Holy Stone HS720E GPS 4K Drone Kit: was $339.99, now $254.99 ($85 off)

Holy Stone HS720E GPS 4K Drone Kit: was $339.99, now $254.99 ($85 off)
Grab an excellent drone for beginners at an incredible price. Taking 25% off, Amazon's cheap drone deal is the perfect choice for those looking to get a great starter drone without going to cheap or spending too much money to get started.

View Deal

Offering a solid platform for newcomers and hobbyists alike, Holy Stone's HS720E is a great mid-ranged 4K drone that comes with some impressive features. Including a 4K UHD 130FOV camera, brushless motor for extended durability and even GPS flight capabilities (smart return home, follow me modes, etc), you get a premium-packed drone for an incredibly low price here.

The HS720E features a 45 minute total flight time, which for some might be on the lower side but honestly it's a fair trade off for the price you're paying here. Thanks to the 4K camera, you can record in both 1080p@60FPS or 4K@30FPS, meaning you'll capture some incredible shots and footage. Plus, the GPS flight controls offer way more in terms of versatility with Follow Me flight mode, Smart Return Home and more. For just over $250, these features are unheard of in most other drones out there right now.

Comparing the HS720E to other drones with these features, it contends with some of the best DJI drone deals out there right now. While DJI platforms will run at a higher price, they'll provide a more premium-feeling drone. That's not to say Holy Stone's HS720E feels cheap, but you'll notice build quality is slightly better when it comes to higher price drones.

This deal, however, is a must-buy for those looking for a solid yet cheap drone for beginners who don't want to break the bank but also don't want to go super cheap. If this cheap drone deal isn't quite what you're after, however, we've got plenty more below to check out.

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

