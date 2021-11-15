Air fryer deals have been among the hottest Black Friday deals in the past few years. Tech products and appliances often see some of the best markdowns during the sales period, and air fryers make one of the easiest additions to the kitchen.

The best air fryers don’t take up a lot of counter space in the kitchen, making it simple to find a home for the new device. They also tend to provide a ton of versatility. In addition to a healthier frying method to make delectably crispy foods, many air fryers can bake, toast, or quickly reheat food. Some bigger models can even handle cooking whole chickens.

We’ve already tested a wide range of air fryers, so we know which ones can really get the job done, which have tons of capacity and are easy to clean, and which ones are … not so great. With our favorites picked out, we can help you find any and all discounts that make these premium kitchen helpers all the more affordable to add to your assortment of appliances.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY AIR FRYER DEALS

Image Philips Airfryer XXL

The Philips Airfryer XXL is as good as they come. It has a ton of room inside, letting you cook big batches of fries, chicken wings, or even an entire chicken. It may take up a bit of extra room in the kitchen because of its size, but you’re going to want to use this all the time after you see what it’s capable of.

Image Instant Vortex Air Fryer

The Instant Vortex Air Fryer is large, capable, and affordable. It has a low starting price that’s just going to be that much sweeter with Black Friday discounts. It can hold 5.7 liters, letting you fit large helpings to serve yourself and guests hot and crispy treats. It’s easy to use and easy to clean, so it’s hard to go wrong with this pick for Black Friday.

Image Breville The Combi Wave 3 in 1

If you’re already short on kitchen space, The Combi Wave 3 in 1 can save the day. This device serves as an air fryer, convection oven, and microwave all in one, helping you claw back some counter space. It’s large, but that 32-liter capacity will help you cook that much more at once. A product this versatile doesn't come cheap though, so Black Friday deals will come in clutch.

Image Russell Hobbs 26095 Express Air Fry Mini Oven

A little toasting, a little grilling, a little air frying — the Russell Hobbs Express Air Fry Mini Oven has you covered. It can even microwave. This mini oven has a glass front so you can see all the cooking action, and it has enough space to fry up a bunch of wings or even bake a 12-inch pizza inside. For all it can do, it’s surprisingly affordable, and a Black Friday discount will just make it even easier to grab.

TOP RETAILERS

Amazon air fryer deals Amazon air fryer deals

Air Fryers have become very popular during Black Friday, so Amazon isn’t one to miss out on this hot commodity. Be sure to check here for a variety of air fryers at discount.

Walmart air fryer deals Walmart air fryer deals

Whether you want to snatch one locally or shop online, Walmart will let you score a deal this Black Friday. You can see all the air fryer deals Walmart has on offer below.

Best Buy air fryer deals Best Buy air fryer deals

From the kitchen to the living room, Best Buy has appliances for your whole home, and that includes air fryers. You can find all of the big-box retailer's air fryer discounts right here.

