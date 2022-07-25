Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars announced – and that's not even the best bit

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Marvel has confirmed that two new Avengers movies are now in the works – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars – with both films set to conclude Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The announcement took place at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend where Marvel president Kevin Feige took the stage during its Hall H panel to provide teases of what fans of the billion-dollar superhero franchise can expect going forward. Six films and seven Disney Plus series were revealed to be a part of Phase 5 in total, while Fantastic Four and the two new Avengers films will bookend Phase 6.

Both films are set to adapt the comicbook stories of the same name in some form, though details of what this will actually look like on the big screen are thin for the minute. That's because we won't be seeing Earth's mightiest heroes suit up again until 2025 with both films set to debut in May and November of that year. Yes, you read that right – we're set to get two Avengers movies in the space of six months. What a time to be alive!

Once concluded, Phase 4, Phase 5 and Phase 6 will make up The Multiverse Saga of the MCU. Check out the announcements at SDCC below:

It was further confirmed by Feige (via Deadline (opens in new tab)) that Anthony and Joe Russo will not be helming the projects, something fans have already shown their disappointment online. The duo, more widely known as the Russo Brothers, found huge popularity for their work on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, however, are not attached to return.

"They're not connected to it. They have been very direct about that. We love them, they love us. We want to find something to do together but it's not this," said Feige. It's an interesting comment as the Russo Brothers most recently told Deadline (opens in new tab) that their dream project would be to work on Secret Wars, shattering any hope of this now happening.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Still, it's exciting that we now have an idea of where the MCU is headed. I'd personally be interested to see Strangers Things ' Duffer Brothers take the helm since it's likely going to be made up of a new, younger team of Avengers.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to premiere in theatres on May 5th, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars will release on November 8th, 2025.

The next entry in the MCU will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is set to launch on November 11th, 2022. In the meantime, Disney Plus is set to be unmissable in August thanks to major releases for Marvel, Star Wars and Ryan Reynolds during the month.