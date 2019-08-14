As Samsung Note 10+ 5G celebrates best camera award, Huawei Mate 30 Pro is waiting to take it away

Phone fans who have pre-ordered a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G have just got some good news. According to a widely respected camera system testing and benchmarking site, the Note 10+'s camera system is the best in the world, beating every other phone available today.

As trumpeted on the official Samsung Newsroom, the Note 10+ 5G has just been bestowed the first place distinction in DxOMark’s selfie camera, rear cameras and video rankings, trousering an overall score of 113 points and eclipsing other powerhouse 2019 flagships such as the Huawei P30 Pro, Honor 20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro.

"The Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ put state-of-the-art tools to capture stunning video and photos at users’ fingertips and have been built with content creators and everyday users in mind," states the Samsung Newsroom story.

It sure looks like Samsung fans can all look forward to a new era of camera system dominance, right?

Well, maybe not. Why? Let's leave that to Samsung's own leakster-in-chief, Ice universe, to deliver the coup de grâce.

Galaxy Note10+ ranks first in DxOMark with a 1/2.55-inch sensor.But what needs to be noted is that it will face the new iPhone, the new Mate, the new Pixel, and the 108MP MIX4， so it is the short-lived king. pic.twitter.com/CS6VNq6VkBAugust 12, 2019

There seems to be a lot of people who don't know how big the gap is. I'll draw a picture to tell you that, in fact, Note10 has no chance of beating Mate30 Pro in terms of camera hardware. pic.twitter.com/f8W2kSTLqkAugust 4, 2019

Ouch! That's got to hurt. Yes, unfortunately it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G's supremacy at the top of the mobile camera system charts is going to be very short lived, with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, new iPhone, Google Pixel 4 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 tipped to dethrone it.

And with many of these rival devices already confirmed to be coming with far more advanced camera hardware, such as the Mi Mix 4 coming with a 108MP rear camera sensor and the Mate 30 Pro coming with a brace of large 40MP sensors, the authority of this prediction seems absolutely bullet proof. It really does seem like it is only a matter of weeks now before DxOMark has a new mobile camera champion.

All, though, is not lost for the South Korean maker, who is actually really well positioned to not only fight back with its next flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S11. The reason? That astounding 108MP camera sensor being incorporated first into the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is actually made by Samsung.

As such, the respected phone maker already has the perfect weapon in its armoury to fight back early next year against its rivals, and with unparalleled levels of camera system UI slickness and fit and finish, here at T3 we can easily see the Galaxy S11+ setting an astoundingly high new mobile camera system benchmark that all other makers will look up to in awe.