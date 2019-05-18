Apple iPhone 11 Max revealed in the most stunning images yet

Apple won't unveil its next flagship smartphone for months, provided that it doesn't decide to shake-up the release schedule it's kept for the last eight years or so. However, we already have a pretty good idea of what the new iPhone is going to look like, thanks to a series of leaks from ever-reliable tipster @OnLeaks, who claims to have seen CAD models used in the manufacturing process. These models are used to showcase the design and dimensions to those on the factory floor, as well as select third-party case and accessory manufacturers to allow them to prepare products ahead of the announcement, which typically falls in September for iPhone.

Designer Hasan Kaymak has taken the design revealed by Twitter leakster @OnLeaks and created a series of jaw-dropping renders that reveal what the next-generation phone, likely dubbed iPhone 11 (or iPhone XI if Apple decides to stick with the Roman numerals introduced with iPhone X) could look like in the real-world.

The high-resolution images are stunning and give a much clearer sense of what the iPhone 11 will look like, compared with earlier renders. Kaymak has also taken the time to show the iPhone 11 in both Space Grey and Gold finishes.

If these renders are an accurate depiction of what we can expect to see from Sir Jony Ive and his team in September, the Space Grey colour looks astonishingly good at hiding one of the most controversial aspects of the new design: the camera bump.

The next entry in the iPhone series looks set to increase the number of rear-mounted camera sensors from two to three. As such, the camera bump will purportedly have a much larger footprint than the small pill-shaped module on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. In order to eradicate the bump on the camera module, Apple is expected to make the device thicker.

According to the latest leak, the iPhone 11’s dimensions are 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm (or 9mm if you include the rear-camera bump in those measures), while the iPhone 11 Max dimensions are 157.6 x 77.5 x 8.1mm (or 9.3mm with the bump). For comparison, the current-generation iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are 7.7mm thick.

Whether customers will be able to stomach the asymmetrical design in order to get the benefits of a triple-camera on their new iPhone remains to be seen. Elsewhere, the next iPhone is expected to ship with improved Face ID, and faster internals. One feature that definitely won't be coming to the 2019 iPhone models? 5G support.

Lead Image Credit: Hasan Kaymak