Apple Airpods Pro on sale at their lowest price in months

Following suit on some of the best Apple deals we've seen this year – including a killer deal on Apple Watch Series 7 wearables – Amazon is offering an unbeatable discount on the AirPods Pro and AirPods 2nd Gen earbuds.

On sale for $174 (opens in new tab), Amazon easily has the best AirPods Pro deal right now. Taking a full 30% off the standard price tag, this offer saves you a whopping $75 on one a pair of the best true wireless earbuds available.

Alongside the discount on the AirPods Pro (opens in new tab) earbuds, shoppers can also save on the AirPods 2nd Gen (opens in new tab) buds, too. On sale for $99 (opens in new tab), Amazon is dropping a solid $60 off these unbeatable earbuds. Easily some of the best AirPods deals right now, Amazon's discounts are a must-buy for those in need of a new pair of pods.

Now down to their best price in months, this is your chance to grab a pair of the best wireless earbuds from Apple at an unbeatable price.

Receiving a solid 38% price drop, the standard AirPods are also receiving a sizeable discount today at Amazon. Grab these at their cheapest price yet!

Topping pretty much every best wireless earbuds list out there, Apple's offering includes an array of features for those in need of a solid set of buds for their day to day use.

Along with a solid build quality, the sound quality is even better and features all-day run time off a full charge. They're also easy to setup with Apple devices including iPhones and Apple Watches, but can be used with just about every device that features Bluetooth connectivity.

If you don't have a pair of these earbuds, or are in the market for a replacement pair, this is the deal for you.

Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

