Amazon Echo Buds 2 finally launch in the UK, with a Black Friday-beating 27% off!

If you're looking for a great pair of cheap wireless earbuds, then you're in doubly good luck today: not only is Amazon finally launching its Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) headphones in the UK today (having already launched them in the US), but it's immediately slashing 27% off the price for Amazon Prime members!

• Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Was £109.99 | Now £79.99 | Save £30 (27%) at Amazon UK

Honestly, I doubt you'll get a bigger discount on these even when this year's Black Friday deals roll around. And the Echo Buds are really great affordable earbuds – they feature active noise cancellation that's way better than you'd assume for the price, and pretty damn impressive sound quality.

This second-gen pair are smaller and slightly more discreet than the old version, and have a simple and classy design in black or white. They also include a vent to stop the pressure build-up you often get with headphones, which helps your voice to sound more natural in your head – you often find this on more expensive headphones, including AirPods Pro.

Naturally, one of their key selling points is Alexa integration, and you can use them to ask for music from your usual services, to control smart home gear, and so on.

They come with a big range of eartips too, including different in-ear sizes and wing tips for keeping them secure during exercise, so they should fit just about anyone.

The battery life of 5 hours in the buds and 15 hours from the case isn't very high, but we can forgive that – they're pretty light as a result, which tends to be more comfortable and secure, and lots of people will be fine with 5 hours at a time anyway.