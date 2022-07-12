This Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor deal is my Prime Day purchase

This 4K monitor is the perfect choice for work and play and comes at a price that's too good to pass up over Prime Day

Samsung 4K monitor
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher
By
published

If like me you now spend a large proportion of your time working from home, you've bound to have come to recognize the importance of a decent monitor. I like working from a laptop but when you're staring at a screen for hours on end, a 13-inch display is just too small. 

Pairing with an external monitor changes the game, to the point where I now struggle without one. The size of monitor that works for you will depend on how much space you have in your home office. However, I wouldn't go any smaller than 24-inches and beyond 32-inches gets a bit silly. 

So when I spotted this Samsung deal (opens in new tab) among the best Prime Day Deals, it looked just right for my needs. At 28-inches, it's on the larger side without taking over my desk. It also offers a 3840 x 2160 4K resolution, to deliver excellent detail. 

There's no high refresh rate here (just 60Hz), but as I'm not much of a gamer – at least not on my laptop – that's no real concern. There's two HDMI ports and a display port, so I can easily plug in my work and home machines. 

Of course, the biggest pull is the price. for one of the best 4K monitors, you would be paying over £500 but this one with its current discount is under £200. At that price, I can forgive its lack of USB ports and slower refresh rate. 

If you really want to go larger, there is a 32-inch version that is just £30 more. As tempting as that it though, it's just a bit too big for my desk right now. 

(opens in new tab)

Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor: was £249.99, now £199 at Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)
This 28-inch Samsung monitor provides an ideal size for most desks and an excellent resolution. The current savings take this price below £200 and make it an easy choice.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor: was £339.99, now £229 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)
The larger 32-inch version still offers the same 4K resolution and costs just £30.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
TOPICS
Deals
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals