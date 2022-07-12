This Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor deal is my Prime Day purchase

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If like me you now spend a large proportion of your time working from home, you've bound to have come to recognize the importance of a decent monitor. I like working from a laptop but when you're staring at a screen for hours on end, a 13-inch display is just too small.

Pairing with an external monitor changes the game, to the point where I now struggle without one. The size of monitor that works for you will depend on how much space you have in your home office. However, I wouldn't go any smaller than 24-inches and beyond 32-inches gets a bit silly.

So when I spotted this Samsung deal (opens in new tab) among the best Prime Day Deals, it looked just right for my needs. At 28-inches, it's on the larger side without taking over my desk. It also offers a 3840 x 2160 4K resolution, to deliver excellent detail.

There's no high refresh rate here (just 60Hz), but as I'm not much of a gamer – at least not on my laptop – that's no real concern. There's two HDMI ports and a display port, so I can easily plug in my work and home machines.

Of course, the biggest pull is the price. for one of the best 4K monitors, you would be paying over £500 but this one with its current discount is under £200. At that price, I can forgive its lack of USB ports and slower refresh rate.

If you really want to go larger, there is a 32-inch version that is just £30 more. As tempting as that it though, it's just a bit too big for my desk right now.