T3 Awards 2018 Best Car: which ride are YOU backing to win?

Over the past year T3 has covered countless new car launches, whether they're ultra-luxurious GT cars, saloons packed with more gadgets than the tech department at Harrods, or innovative electric SUVs, we've been bringing the crème de la crème to your attention.

And, simply put, it has been a very strong year for the auto industry, with more technology in cars than ever before.

When all is said and done, though, only a select few cars can make it onto the T3 Awards shortlist, and only one very special vehicle can win our prestigious best car award.

The following cars are the sexy new vehicles in this year's race for the trophy.

The Best Car if you love… Luxe sports whips

Aston Martin Vantage

A true sports car with a sharper look and a keener dynamic edge, the new Vantage is the Aston Martin pure driving machine enthusiasts have been waiting for.

The Vantage has been designed to have a predatory stance, with a series of splitters and channels which funnel air super efficiently. Don't mistake it as a bare-bones racer, however, as there's a high level of standard equipment, and the In-Car Entertainment system is controlled via a stunning 8-inch display.

The Best Car if you love… Hi-tech limos

Audi A8

The new Audi A8 is every bit as ice-cool, uncompromising, and ruthlessly efficient as you'd expect from Audi.

Crucially, though, not only is the new A8 a seriously impressive limo which is all-but fully self-driving and festooned with touchscreens inside, it's a glimpse into the future, a showcase of the technology which will start to filter down to smaller, more affordable cars in several year's time.

The Best Car if you love… No expense spared

Bentley Continental GT

Bentley's all-new Continental GT is one of the best looking cars you'll see on the streets.

The grand tourer has a new chassis, new engine, and updated design, as well as some excitingly innovative tech. Let's start off with that engine, though, because the 6.0-litre W12 delivers 635PS and tarmac destroying 900Nm of torque. That'll power the you from 0 to 62mph in 3.7 seconds, and onto a top speed of 207mph, all in complete luxury and opulence.

The Best Car if you love… Tesla-beating electric performance cars

Jaguar I-PACE

The Jaguar I-PACE is not only one of the most advanced electric vehicles on the road, it's also one of the best looking and best handling.

The new EV architecture has been built from the ground up by Jaguar to minimise its footprint on the road and maximise the space in the cabin. It's powered by two silent electric motors which can launch the I-PACE from a standing start to 60mph in just 4.5 seconds. It'll continue for around 298 miles before it needs to be charged again.

The Best Car if you love… Connected genius at affordable prices

Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc brings distinctive design, affordable technology, excellent build quality, and combines it all into one compact, desirable package.

What's most impressive of all is how the T-Roc brings a range of super useful car technology to the masses, including a wide range of online services and apps which are available via your smartphone and Volkswagen Car-Net, keeping you connected and informed wherever you are.

The Best Car if you love… Sexy, pocket-sized SUVs

Volvo XC40

The Volvo XC40 proves that good things come in small packages.

The XC40 is Volvo's smallest SUV, it's compact and doesn't take up too much space on the road, but inside it feels spacious, with plenty of ingenious designs to make the cabin more practical, comfortable, and luxurious.

Which car do you think should win? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook. The winner will be announced on the 27th of September at the T3 Awards.