T3 Awards 2015: fashion meets tech in the Wearable Technology of the Year category

Fitbit Charge HR

The Fitbit Charge HR is a decent mix of accurate step-counting and a rather curious counting of everything else, in a stylish and discreet band. With an app and background ecosystem, it does an excellent job of making fitness "fun", or at least more fun than vomiting after doing shuttle runs under the watchful eye of the drill sergeant from 'An Office and a Gentleman' or 'Full Metal Jacket'.

The Fitbit Charge HR looks good, does its core job well and has a battery that lasts just long enough to not be annoying. The app is great, it syncs quickly and reliably, and is more sophisticated than a lot of other bands. It's also more useful and less riddled with things that are hugely frustrating. Fitness bands are on the whole imperfect, but luckily the Fitbit Surge HR is a step in the right direction.

Read our Fitbit Charge HR review

Vote for the Fitbit Charge HR in the Wearable Technology of the Year category in the T3 Awards 2015