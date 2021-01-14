Samsung Galaxy S21 price: here's what to expect

Samsung Unpacked is kicking off today, and fans are expecting to see the Korean tech giant unveil its new flagship smartphone – and with all of the Samsung Galaxy S21 rumors flying around, we've got a fair idea of what to expect when it comes to pricing.

The Samsung S21 series is set to feature three smartphones, just like last year's Galaxy S20 lineup, ranging from the base model, a Plus model, to the super premium Ultra model, offering three different price points, and the features to match.

Based on the most recent leak, which spilled the beans as to how much the 5G models will cost, fans are in for a price drop on this year's Galaxy S21 compared to last year's Galaxy S20 5G models.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB will come in at € 879, the Galaxy S21 + 5G 128GB at € 1079, and the top tier Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB at € 1399. These are the entry level storage models, so prices will start soaring as you look towards the 256GB or 512GB variants.

If the leak is accurate, the Samsung S21 will retail for €150 cheaper than Galaxy S20 5G. We aren't anticipating any 4G models this year, so these will likely be the cheapest options for the series.

Don't forget though, that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is rumored to be launching with no headphones or charger in the box, as well as taking a hit on materials with the roll out of glasstic across all three devices, so the lower price has those factored in.

Prices for the Samsung S21 series will vary across regions, accounting for different country's VAT rates, but that roughly translates to $1,068/ £783/ AU$1,376 for the Galaxy S21, $1,312/ £961/ AU$1,689 for the Galaxy S21+, and $1,700/ £1,246/ AU$2,190 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Here's how to tune into Samsung Unpacked for the expected Samsung Galaxy S21 reveal.