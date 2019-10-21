How to turn off web notifications on Windows, Mac and Android

Many websites now have a feature where they can offer to send you notifications of new content from time to time. Those notifications can pop up on your Windows or Mac computer or on your Android phone, depending on how you subscribed to them.

The notifications can be handy if they are from one of your favourite sites as that site will be able to give you a heads-up when it has a new article that it thinks you might be interested in.

We offer such a service on T3.com, so if you are subscribed to it, then you'll get notifications from us when we post a hot piece of news, a review of an exciting new product or a deal that we think you might want to check out.

We also understand that not everyone wants to receive these notifications – but they are very easy to turn off.

Whenever you visit a website that wants to send you notifications, you'll see a pop-up that asks whether you want to agree to them or not. Your options will be 'allow' or 'block'.

If you click 'allow' (either intentionally or perhaps without realising) you'll then start to receive notifications. If you want to stop receiving them, then here's what you need to do...

How to turn off web notifications in Google Chrome

Open Chrome

Select 'Settings'

Navigate to 'Privacy'

Scroll to 'Notifications'

Choose the websites you want notifications from

It's a similar process for Chrome on Windows PC, Apple Mac and Android phones.

First, open Google Chrome on the device that you are receiving notifications on. Now click the three vertical dots in the top right hand corner to open the main menu on Chrome and select 'Settings'. Click that, then scroll down to the bottom where it says 'Advanced' and click that.

Now you will see a section called 'Privacy' and you'll find another sub section called 'Site Settings' and this is where you'll be able to turn off notifications.

Just look for the 'Notifications' section and you can either to turn all notifications off choose which websites you'd like to receive notifications from.

At the bottom of this page, in a section called 'Allow', you should see a list of all the websites you've allowed to send you notifications. Press on the three vertical dots to the right hand side of the website's name and you'll have the option to block, edit or allow notifications.

If you choose 'Block' you won't be asked by that website to activate notifications whenever you next visit while 'Remove' will stop notifications but you may be asked if you want them again the next time you visit that website.

How to turn off web notifications in Firefox on Mac, Android or PC

The simplest way to unsubscribe from web notifications on Firefox is to enter about:preferences#privacy into the URL box at the top of the browser.

This will take you to the preferences in Firefox. Next, scroll down to 'Permissions', find the option that says 'Notifications' and press on the 'Settings' button to the right.

Here you'll see a list of all the websites that can currently send you notifications along with a status that will likely say 'Allow'. Press on this and change it to 'Block' and then 'Save Changes' button in the bottom right corner.

If you have Firefox on your phone, browse to the website you want to stop notifications for. Here you'll see a padlock in the top left hand corner, Press it and will say 'Edit Site Settings'.

You'll then see an option that says 'Notifications' with a check box on the right hand side. Hit the 'Clear' button at the bottom of this window and you will have unsubscribed from notifications.

How to turn off web notifications in Microsoft Edge on PC

Within Microsoft Edge, open the main menu by pressing on the three dots in the top right corner. In that menu you'll find an option called 'Settings' followed by 'View Advanced Settings'.

Under 'View Advanced Settings' there will be an option called 'Notifications'. Press on 'Website Permissions' where you can revoke access for notifications for each website that you no longer want to receive notifications from.

How to turn off web notifications in Safari on Mac

Open up Safari Preferences and click the option that says 'Websites' along the top of the screen.

In the list to the left you'll find an option called 'Notifications'. All the sites you're subscribed to will be listed here, and you can press either 'Allow' or 'Deny' in the drop-down to the right hand side. Once you've selected 'Deny' that site will no longer be able to send you notifications on Safari.