How to clean running shoes: A step-by-step guide

You've spent a lot of money on the best running shoes; it probably wouldn't hurt knowing how to keep them clean. Sure, running shoes won't stay box-fresh long after you start using them, but you can at least try to prolong the life of your favourite pair by keeping them odour-free and clean.

With our step-by-step guide and had running shoe cleaning tips, you'll be able to keep your favourite Adidas and Nike running shoes clean. These running shoe cleaning tips can be used to keep your trail running shoes and women's running shoes clean, too.

Why clean your running shoes?

This is the icky part; after reading this, you’ll be running for the running shoe wash! Basically, if you don’t clean your running shoes, bacteria, body oils, and dirt can build up inside them, causing bad smells, especially if you keep your running shoes in a warm place.

It’s not the kind of impression you want to make in the gym or at your local running club. Personal hygiene aside, that’s not the only reason to keep them clean. The bacteria, body oils and dirt can start to rot the insoles, upper fabrics and stitching – oh dear wallet! This process speeds up even more if you regularly store your running shoes in a warm environment.

How often should you clean your running shoes?

No one has time to meticulously clean their running shoes after every single run; once every 2-3 months is enough to combat the bacterial growth. Or sooner if you give them a sniff and it’s not what you’d call fragrant, or if fellow exercise enthusiasts are starting to give you a wide berth…that’s your cue to grab the cleaning products.

Which running shoe cleaning products should I use?

There are many running shoe washing products and kits on the market, but we recommend buying something eco-friendly; if you’re into running in the clean, fresh air and countryside, it’s nice to help keep it that way. In the video below, we use the Nikwax Sandal & Sports Shoe Wash (opens in new tab), a deodorising active footwear cleaner that cleans and removes odours.

Please remember that this particular product is designed for non-waterproof shoes made from leather, fabric, synthetic, cork, rubber and plastic. There are cleaning products for waterproof shoes; even Nikwax has one. Always read the label before you buy a shoe cleaning product.

How to clean your running shoes?

Sorry, running through a puddle at the end of a run isn’t going to cut it, although this is a very effective first step to get rid of any caked-on mud. Instead, try this method to turn your smelly used running shoes into something more palatable:

Get busy with the outside hose in your garden to wash the worst off, or a bowl of warm water in a washing up bowl.

Take a scrubbing brush and clean off any remaining crud, taking out the insoles and giving them a once over too.

Grap the cleaning product of your choice and apply it generously over the shoe and insoles.

Rinse with clean water and hang to dry outdoors away from direct sunlight or stuff them with newspaper and pop in the airing cupboard, keeping the insoles separate to speed up drying times.

See – simple, quick, AND planet-saving. Your halo has never shined brighter.

Why can’t I put running shoes in the washing machine?

Well, you can…but you risk permanently damaging your washing machine drum AND your favourite pair of running shoes. It’s not overly recommended, especially, as it’s so easy to complete the above four steps, and you still have to brush all the mud off first anyway and remove the insoles and laces to wash them separately. If in doubt, always stick to hand washing, but if you’re keen to embrace technology, there are a few tips: