10 outrageous gadgets that really bring the bling

Introduction

The Apple Watch was a significant moment for the tech industry. Not because it was the biggest company in the world signalling its interest in a new product category - that's too ordinary. It's because finally it was proof that the tech world had emerged from the messy bedroom preserve of the geeks, and was instead more at home on the catwalk.

That's right - the gadgets you use aren't just about convenience, they're about making a statement. But what if you want to make a really, really big statement? Here's our pick of ten of the most outrageous gadgets in the world today.